लॉकडाउन के बीच लॉन्च हुईं ये दमदार बीएस 6 कारें, 4.57 लाख रुपये से शुरू है कीमत

{"_id":"5eaff8a5e998f8488f36483f","slug":"these-bs6-cars-launched-amid-lockdown-know-about-hyundai-verna-to-mahindra-scorpio","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u092e\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0940\u090f\u0938 6 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902, 4.57 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : Social Media
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
- फोटो : Social Media
Hyundai Elite i20 India
- फोटो : Social Media
2020 Hyundai Verna facelift
- फोटो : Social Media
Jeep Compass
- फोटो : facebook
MG Hector SUV
- फोटो : Social
Tata Nexon 2020 alloy wheels
- फोटो : Tata Motors