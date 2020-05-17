शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Suzuki new Swift ready to enter the market know about features

सुजुकी की नई स्विफ्ट बाजार में आने को तैयार, जानिए क्या होंगे बदलाव और कब होगी लॉन्च

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 17 May 2020 12:46 AM IST
Maruti Swift
1 of 5
Maruti Swift - फोटो : Social Media
मारुति सुजुकी की नई स्विफ्ट बाजार में उतरने के लिए तैयार है। उम्मीद की जा रही है कि कंपनी की नई कार को फेस्टिव सीजन में लॉन्च किया जा सकता है। जानकारी के मुतबाबिक कार की डिजाइन में कॉस्मेटिक और सेफ्टी फीचर्स में बदलाव किए गए हैं। बता दें कि सुजुकी स्विफ्ट कंपनी की सबसे लोकप्रिय कारों में से एक है। लंबे समय से ग्राहक इस कार का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack करें NEET-JEE | घर बैठे लें कोटा की फैकल्टी से कोचिंग, अभी रजिस्टर करें और पाएं 2000 रुपये की छूट | कूपन कोड - WEB2000
Click here
विज्ञापन
automobile news latest automobile news latest auto news maruti suzuki maruti suzuki swift maruti suzuki swift 2020 zindagi jaari hai
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Hindustan Ambassador
Automobiles

मात्र 14 हजार रुपये में लॉन्च हुई थी 'हिंदुस्तान' की चहेती कार, इंदिरा से लेकर अटल तक ने किया सफर

16 मई 2020

Nissan kicks
Automobiles

दमदार नई 2020 Nissan Kicks BS6 की एडवांस बुकिंग शुरू, पढ़ें फीचर्स और लॉन्चिंग से जुड़ी जानकारियां

16 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Royal Enfield Himalayan 2020
Automobiles

Royal Enfield अपनी बाइक्स पर दे रही है तगड़ा ऑफर, हर खरीद पर बचा सकते हैं 10 हजार रुपये

16 मई 2020

Royal Enfield
Automobiles

Honda, Hero, Yamaha और Bajaj के बाद अब Royal Enfield ने बढ़ाए बाइक्स के दाम, जानिए नई कीमत

16 मई 2020

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 22-मई-2020
Puja

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 22-मई-2020
Hyundai Palisade India Launch
Automobiles

भारत में लॉन्च होने जा रही है Hyundai Palisade, जानिए इस SUV की कीमतों और इंजन के बारे में

16 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Bajaj platina 110
Automobiles

BS6 Bajaj Platina 100 भारत में हुई लॉन्च, कीमत के साथ जानिए क्या हुए बदलाव

16 मई 2020

Honda cars best ever Discount
Auto News

Honda की इन कारों पर मिल रही है जबरदस्त छूट, ऑफर सिर्फ मई महीने के लिए

15 मई 2020

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
विज्ञापन
Rebadges cars in India
Automobiles

कभी देश में जमकर बिकती थीं ये 'हमशक्ल' कारें, जानकर आप भी हो जाएंगे हैरान

15 मई 2020

Renault Duster facelift
Auto News

नई Renault Duster BS6 की खरीद पर शानदार ऑफर, कंपनी दे रही है 60,000 रुपये तक के फायदे

15 मई 2020

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 22-मई-2020
Puja

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 22-मई-2020
BMW 3 Series
Auto News

BMW India के वाहनों की बिक्री में रफ्तार, स्पोर्ट्स एक्टिविटी व्हीकल और मोटरसाइकिल की गई पसंद

15 मई 2020

President Ramnath Kovind Car
Auto News

10.5 करोड़ की कार से चलते हैं देश के राष्ट्रपति, जानें इस कार की खूबियां

15 मई 2020

Volkswagen Tiguan
Automobiles

जल्द लॉन्च होने वाली है यह 'Made In India' कार, जानिए इसकी खासियतों के बारे में

15 मई 2020

Hyundai i20
Automobiles

नई Hyundai i20 की लॉन्चिंग को लेकर अब नहीं होगा कोई बदलाव, जानिए कीमत और क्या है खास

15 मई 2020

Datsun Go and Go Plus
Automobiles

भारत में लॉन्च हुईं BS6 Datsun GO और GO+, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स के बारे में

15 मई 2020

KIa Picanto
Automobiles

Kia Motors की नई छोटी कार Picanto हुई लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और क्या है खास

15 मई 2020

Strom R3
Automobiles

सबसे सस्ती इलेक्ट्रिक कार की जल्द शुरू होने वाली है बुकिंग, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

14 मई 2020

Poimo Electric Scooter
Auto News

इस इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर को समेट कर रख सकते हैं अपने पीट्ठूबैग में, वजन है सिर्फ 5 किलो

14 मई 2020

Toyota Brezza
Automobiles

Toyota Urban Cruiser और Maruti Vitara Brezza का क्या है कनेक्शन, पढ़ें ये खास खबर

14 मई 2020

2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Auto News

नई 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट, खरीदने का है सबसे सही समय

14 मई 2020

Honda City
Automobiles

बीएस 6 Honda City पर कंपनी दे रही एक लाख रुपये तक का तगड़ा डिस्काउंट, जानिए पूरी डिटेल्स  

14 मई 2020

Indian Motorcycle Scout Bobber
Auto News

यह बाइक कंपनी दे रही है अब तक का सबसे बड़ा डिस्काउंट, इन मोटरसाइकिल पर 6.7 लाख रुपये तक की छूट

13 मई 2020

Maruti Swift
Maruti Swift - फोटो : Social Media
maruti suzuki swift
maruti suzuki swift
2020 Maruti Swift
2020 Maruti Swift - फोटो : Social Media
swift
swift
Maruti Swift
Maruti Swift - फोटो : Social Media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited