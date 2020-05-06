शहर चुनें

Royal Enfield powerful new Classic 350 will be launched

लॉन्च होने जा रही है Royal Enfield की दमदार नई Classic 350, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 06 May 2020 10:27 AM IST
royal enfield classic 350
1 of 5
royal enfield classic 350
Royal Enfield अपनी Classic 350 का न्यू जनरेशन मॉडल लॉन्च करने की तैयारी कर रही है। जानकारी के मुताबिक कंपनी इस मॉडल को इस साल के अंत तक या अगले साल के शुरुआत में ही लॉन्च कर सकती है। इस मॉडल को टेस्टिंग के दौरान कई बार देखा जा चुका है। बता दें कि Royal Enfield ने इस साल की शुरुआत में BS6 कम्प्लायंट Classic 350 बाइक लॉन्च की थी। यह इसी का अपडेट वर्जन है जिसे कंपनी अब लॉन्च करने जा रही है। 
royal enfield classic 350
royal enfield classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
रॉयल एनफील्ड क्लासिक 350
रॉयल एनफील्ड क्लासिक 350 - फोटो : Social Media
रॉयल एनफील्ड क्लासिक 350
रॉयल एनफील्ड क्लासिक 350 - फोटो : Social Media
रॉयल एनफील्ड क्लासिक 350
रॉयल एनफील्ड क्लासिक 350 - फोटो : Social Media
