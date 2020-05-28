शहर चुनें

Real life hero Sonu Sood owns these cars

प्रवासी मजदूरों की मदद में लगे रियल लाइफ हीरो सोनू सूद के पास हैं ये कारें, देखिए पूरी सूची

28 May 2020
Sonu Sood
1 of 6
Sonu Sood - फोटो : Social Media
लॉकडाउन के बीच अभिनेता सोनू सूद ने प्रवासी मजदूरों को उनके घर भेजने की मुहिम चला रखी है। इसे लेकर वह काफी दिनों से चर्चा में है। बता दें कि यह बॉलीवुड अभिनेता फिल्मों में खलनायक की भूमिका करने के लिए लोकप्रिय है। वह महाराष्ट्र से प्रवासी मजदूरों, छात्रों और जरूरतमंदो को उनके घर भेजने के चलते रियल लाइफ के हीरो बनकर उभरे हैं। हजारों प्रवासियों को उनके घर भेजने के लिए वह अपने पास से लाखों रुपये खर्च कर चुके हैं। पूरे देश में लोग उनके इस काम की सराहना कर रहे हैं। आइए आज हम आपको उनकी कारों के बारे में बताते हैं, कि वह किन कारों से चलना पसंद करते हैं। डालिए उनकी कारों की सूची पर एक नजर...
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood - फोटो : Social Media
Porsche Panamera
Porsche Panamera
Audi Q7
Audi Q7 - फोटो : Social Media
Mercedes Benz ML Class
Mercedes Benz ML Class - फोटो : Social Media
Sonu Sood Bajaj Chetak
Sonu Sood Bajaj Chetak - फोटो : Social Media
Maruti Suzuki Zen
Maruti Suzuki Zen - फोटो : Social Media
