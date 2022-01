Ola Electric: ओला एस1 स्कूटर के लिए इस तारीख को खुलेगी अंतिम भुगतान विंडो, सिर्फ ये लोग कर पाएंगे एक्सेस

Lohri ki lakh lakh vadhaiyan, Sankrati ki shubhkaamnayein, Pongal vazhthukkal!



We’re celebrating with our own harvest 🌾🛵 😎



Sea of scooters awaits! Final payment window opens Jan 21, 6pm in Ola App for all customers who've paid 20k. We'll dispatch across Jan & Feb. pic.twitter.com/RZSAeclC0e