New Hyundai i20 to be launched in festive season know price and features

नई Hyundai i20 की लॉन्चिंग को लेकर अब नहीं होगा कोई बदलाव, जानिए कीमत और क्या है खास

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 15 May 2020 10:47 AM IST
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20 कार फेस्टिव सीजन में लॉन्च होने जा रही है। हालांकि यह कार अब तक लॉन्च  हो गई होती लेकिन बढ़ते वायरस के कराण इस कार की लॉन्चिंग डेट टालनी पड़ी थी। वहीं अब कंपनी का कहना है कि नई Hyundai i20 के लॉन्चिंग शेड्यूल में अब कोई बदलाव नहीं होगा। कंपनी ने इस गाड़ी को फेस्टिव सीजन में लॉन्च करने के लिए पूरी तैयारी कर ली है। कंपनी ने यह भी कहा कि उस समय पर कारों की अच्छी डिमांड रहती है। बता दें कि नई ह्यूंदै में काफी बदलाव किये गये हैं। नई i-20 ग्लोबल मार्केट के मुकाबले थोड़ी अलग होगी।
