नई Hyundai i20 की लॉन्चिंग को लेकर अब नहीं होगा कोई बदलाव, जानिए कीमत और क्या है खास

{"_id":"5ebe25ee9a30fe67dc19cb62","slug":"new-hyundai-i20-to-be-launched-in-festive-season-know-price-and-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0908 Hyundai i20 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u092c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Hyundai i20
- फोटो : Hyundai
{"_id":"5ebe25ee9a30fe67dc19cb62","slug":"new-hyundai-i20-to-be-launched-in-festive-season-know-price-and-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0908 Hyundai i20 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u092c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Hyundai i20 Active India
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5ebe25ee9a30fe67dc19cb62","slug":"new-hyundai-i20-to-be-launched-in-festive-season-know-price-and-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0908 Hyundai i20 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u092c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
2020 hyundai new i20
- फोटो : Amar Ujala