Datsun BS6 GO and GO+ launches in India know the price and features

Datsun ने भारत में लॉन्च की बीएस6  GO और GO+, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 15 May 2020 01:16 AM IST
Datsun Go and Go Plus
Datsun Go and Go Plus - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Datsun India ने भारतीय बाजार में बीएस 6  Go और GO+ को लॉन्च कर दिया है। नई Datsun GO और GO+ में एक 1.2 लीटर पेट्रोल इंजन दिया गया है जो 77 पीएस की पावर और 104 एनएम का टॉर्क जनरेट करता है। लॉन्चिंग के मौके पर Nissan Motor India के मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर राकेश श्रीवास्तव ने कहा कि नई Datsun GO और GO+ के साथ हम भारत में अपने हाई-क्वालिटी प्रोडक्ट्स पेश कर रहे हैं। जो कि जापानी टेक्नोलॉजी से निर्मित है। उन्होंने कहा कि ये सबसे किफायती CVT विकल्प के साथ भारत में आती हैं। 








Datsun Go and Go Plus
Datsun Go and Go Plus - फोटो : Amar Ujala
datsun go plus
datsun go plus
Datsun Redi-Go Facelift Teaser
Datsun Redi-Go Facelift Teaser - फोटो : Datsun
Datsun Redi-go
Datsun Redi-go
datsun go
datsun go
