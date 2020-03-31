ये हैं फरवरी 2020 में सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली टॉप-5 बाइक्स, जानिए कौन है सरताज

{"_id":"5e82f9b58ebc3e72b32cf720","slug":"know-about-the-top-5-best-selling-bikes-of-february-2020-hero-splendor-became-number-one","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u0930\u0935\u0930\u0940 2020 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u091f\u0949\u092a-5 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915\u094d\u0938, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0930\u0924\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
BS bikes
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
Hero HF Deluxe
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
Honda CB Shine
- फोटो : Honda
रॉयल एनफील्ड क्लासिक 350
- फोटो : Social Media