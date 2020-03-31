शहर चुनें

2020 Force Gurkha will be launched in June Know the price and features

इस Gurkha की Force के आगे फेल हैं सारी SUV, Mahaindra Thar से होगा मुकाबला

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 31 Mar 2020 12:23 PM IST
Force Gurkha
1 of 5
Force Gurkha - फोटो : Social Media
फोर्स मोटर्स की एसयूवी Gurkha जल्दी ही सड़कों पर दौड़ती दिखाई दे सकती है। कंपनी ने इसे 2020 ऑटो एस्सपो में भी शोकेस किया था। तभी से लोग इस एसयूवी की लॉन्चिंग का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। माना जा रहा है कि कंपनी जून में इसे लॉन्च कर सकती है। 
Force Gurkha
Force Gurkha - फोटो : Social Media
Auto Expo Force Gurkha
Auto Expo Force Gurkha - फोटो : Social Media
Force Gurkha auto expo
Force Gurkha auto expo - फोटो : Social Media
Force Gurkha auto expo 2020
Force Gurkha auto expo 2020 - फोटो : Social Media
Force Gurkha auto expo 2020
Force Gurkha auto expo 2020 - फोटो : Social Media
