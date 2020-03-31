{"_id":"5e82cdf98ebc3e75e0097243","slug":"2020-force-gurkha-will-be-launched-in-june-know-the-price-and-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 Gurkha \u0915\u0940 Force \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0932 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 SUV, Mahaindra Thar \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
इस Gurkha की Force के आगे फेल हैं सारी SUV, Mahaindra Thar से होगा मुकाबला
ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 31 Mar 2020 12:23 PM IST
1 of 5
Force Gurkha
- फोटो : Social Media
फोर्स मोटर्स की एसयूवी Gurkha जल्दी ही सड़कों पर दौड़ती दिखाई दे सकती है। कंपनी ने इसे 2020 ऑटो एस्सपो में भी शोकेस किया था। तभी से लोग इस एसयूवी की लॉन्चिंग का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। माना जा रहा है कि कंपनी जून में इसे लॉन्च कर सकती है।
{"_id":"5e82cdf98ebc3e75e0097243","slug":"2020-force-gurkha-will-be-launched-in-june-know-the-price-and-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 Gurkha \u0915\u0940 Force \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0932 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 SUV, Mahaindra Thar \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Force Gurkha
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e82cdf98ebc3e75e0097243","slug":"2020-force-gurkha-will-be-launched-in-june-know-the-price-and-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 Gurkha \u0915\u0940 Force \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0932 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 SUV, Mahaindra Thar \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Auto Expo Force Gurkha
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e82cdf98ebc3e75e0097243","slug":"2020-force-gurkha-will-be-launched-in-june-know-the-price-and-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 Gurkha \u0915\u0940 Force \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0932 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 SUV, Mahaindra Thar \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Force Gurkha auto expo
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e82cdf98ebc3e75e0097243","slug":"2020-force-gurkha-will-be-launched-in-june-know-the-price-and-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 Gurkha \u0915\u0940 Force \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0932 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 SUV, Mahaindra Thar \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Force Gurkha auto expo 2020
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e82cdf98ebc3e75e0097243","slug":"2020-force-gurkha-will-be-launched-in-june-know-the-price-and-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 Gurkha \u0915\u0940 Force \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0932 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 SUV, Mahaindra Thar \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Force Gurkha auto expo 2020
- फोटो : Social Media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Disclaimer
हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.