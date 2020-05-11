शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Hero MotoCorp sells 10 thousand bikes within days of resuming retail operations

शोरूम खुलते ही हीरो मोटोकॉर्प ने बेचीं 10 हजार बाइक्स और स्कूटर्स

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 11 May 2020 10:13 AM IST
Hero motocorp
1 of 5
Hero motocorp - फोटो : Social
वायरस और लॉकडाउन के चलते लंबे समय से बंद पड़े कारोबार को ऑटो कंपनियों ने फिर से शुरू कर दिया है। सरकार द्वारा ढील दिए जाने पर काफी समय बाद हीरो मोटोकॉर्प ने एक बार फिर अपने कारखाने और डीलरशिप खोल दिए हैं। कंपनी ने पिछले कुछ दिनों में ही कंपनी की 10 हजार मोटर साइकिल और स्कूटर्स की बिक्री की है। कंपनी ने यह बिक्री अपने 1500 रिटेल आउटलेट पर की है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack करें NEET-JEE | घर बैठे लें कोटा की फैकल्टी से कोचिंग, अभी रजिस्टर करें और पाएं 2000 रुपये की छूट | कूपन कोड - WEB2000
Click here
विज्ञापन
automobile news latest automobile news latest auto news latest auto news hindi hero motorcycle hero motocorp showroom zindagi jaari hai
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Hyundai Santro
Automobiles

Hyundai अपनी इस कार पर दे रही है डिस्काउंट, फायदा लेने से पहले जान लीजिए कीमत और फीचर्स 

10 मई 2020

Renault Duster 2020
Automobiles

Renault Duster BS6 पर मिल रहा है भारी डिस्काउंट, जानिए इस SUV कीमत और फीचर्स

10 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
New Mahindra Thar SUV
Automobiles

नई Mahindra Thar सड़कों पर अगस्त से भर सकती है हुंकार, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स 

10 मई 2020

Maruti Suzuki Car showroom
Automobiles

Maruti Suzuki की इस कार को सिर्फ 2261 रुपये में करें बुक, कीमत भी है बेहद सस्ती

11 मई 2020

इस कालाष्टमी प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 14 -मई - 2020
Puja

इस कालाष्टमी प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 14 -मई - 2020
2020 Nissan Juke
Auto News

Vitara Brezza, Venue और Nexon को टक्कर देगी Nissan की छोटी SUV, सेगमेंट में होगी सबसे सस्ती, जानें फीचर्स

10 मई 2020

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo
Auto News

टर्बो इंजन वाली Hyundai Grand i10 Nios में मिलता है पावर और रफ्तार, जानें इसकी जबरदस्त माइलेज

10 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Maruti car Showroom
Auto News

Maruti की यह कार 42 रुपये में चलती है 32 किलोमीटर, Hyundai की इस कार से है कड़ा मुकाबला, जानें कौन है बेहतर

10 मई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Automobiles

इसी महीने लॉन्च हो सकती हैं ये शानदार बाइक्स, Triumph से Ducati तक, जानिए फीचर्स

10 मई 2020

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
विज्ञापन
Taurus और Sooraj
Automobiles

भारत में कभी खूब बिकती थीं डीजल से चलने वाली ये बाइक्स, माइलेज उड़ा देगा होश!

9 मई 2020

Hyundai
Automobiles

Hyundai motor ने अपने ग्राहकों के लिए शुरू की ये 5 स्कीम, कार खरीदने का है बेहतर मौका

9 मई 2020

इस कालाष्टमी प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 14 -मई - 2020
Puja

इस कालाष्टमी प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 14 -मई - 2020
Maruti suzuki Vitara Brezza Alloy wheels
Auto News

Maruti Suzuki की इस कार की लोकप्रियता बरकरार, 21,500 से ज्यादा गाड़ियों की बुकिंग

8 मई 2020

Skoda Enyaq electric SUV
Automobiles

Skoda Enyaq इलेक्ट्रिक SUV बेहतरीन फीचर्स के साथ बाजार में आने को तैयार, जानिए फीचर्स 

8 मई 2020

इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन
Automobiles

2020 में सड़कों पर दौड़ेंगी ये इलेक्ट्रिक गाड़ियां, जानें उनकी खूबियों और लॉन्चिंग डेट के बारे में

8 मई 2020

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified Tamraj
Auto News

इंटरनेट पर छा गई कस्टमाइज्ड Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, 'Tamraj' का लुक कर देगा दीवाना

8 मई 2020

Ducati Multistrada 950
Automobiles

Ducati Multistrada 950 भारत में होने वाली है लॉन्च, इसलिए टालनी पड़ी थी लॉन्चिंग डेट

8 मई 2020

Honda HR-V
Automobiles

Honda की नई सब-कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी ZR-V बाजार में आने को तैयार, इन दिग्गज कारों से होगी टक्कर

8 मई 2020

Jaguar F-Type facelift
Automobiles

भारत में लॉन्च हुई Jaguar F-Type facelift, जानिए स्पोर्टी कार की कीमत और फीचर्स, सेकेंडों में पकड़ेगी 100 की स्पीड

7 मई 2020

Hyundai i20 elite
Auto News

Hyundai दे रही है अपनी कारों पर 1 लाख रुपये तक का बंपर डिस्काउंट, खरीदें मनपसंद कार

7 मई 2020

Royal Enfield Bikes
Automobiles

Royal Enfield की नई बाइक्स में मिल सकते हैं ब्लूटूथ और नेविगेशन जैसे फीचर्स, जानिए पूरी डिटेल्स  

7 मई 2020

nissan terrano
Automobiles

Nissan कंपनी ने बंद की Terrano एसयूवी! वेबसाइट से भी हटाया, जल्द लॉन्च होंगी ये नई कारें

7 मई 2020

Royal Enfield
Automobiles

Royal Enfield चेन्नई प्लांट में फिर से काम शुरू करने को तैयार, इन बातों का रखा जाएगा खास ध्यान  

7 मई 2020

Royal Enfield 650 Twins
Automobiles

Royal Enfield कर रही है 650 सीसी की स्क्रैम्बलर बाइक को लाने की तैयारी, जानिए इसकी कीमत और फीचर्स 

6 मई 2020

Hero motocorp
Hero motocorp - फोटो : Social
Hero Motocorp Plant
Hero Motocorp Plant - फोटो : सांकेतिक
हीरो मोटोकॉर्प स्कूटर
हीरो मोटोकॉर्प स्कूटर - फोटो : Social
hero motocorp
hero motocorp
हीरो मोटोकॉर्प
हीरो मोटोकॉर्प - फोटो : Social
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited