विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   vehicle insurance service provider car insurance premium payment motor insurance service provider misp auto insurance premium payment

नई कार खरीदते समय बदल रहा है पेमेंट का तरीका, जल्द लागू होगा नया नियम, जानें नई व्यवस्था

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 25 Jan 2021 06:20 PM IST
car insurance
1 of 6
car insurance - फोटो : For Representation Only
नई कार खरीदने के समय अब तक आपको कार की कीमत के साथ ही बीमा की रकम का भी भुगतान करते थे। लेकिन अब यह तरीका बदल सकता है। अब वाहन खरीदते समय वाहन की रकम और बीमा प्रीमियम इन दोनों का भुगतान अलग-अलग चेक के जरिए करना पड़ सकता है। क्योंकि Motor Insurance Service Provider (MISP) के दिशानिर्देशों की समीक्षा करनेवाली एक समिति ने कुछ सुझाव दिए हैं। इनके मुताबिक नई वाहन खरीदते समय उसकी पेमेंट एक चेक से करनी होगी और वाहन की बीमा के लिए अलग चेक देना होगा। माना जा रहा है कि समिति की सिफारिशें मान ली जाएंगी। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
automobiles auto news national car insurance
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Maruti Suzuki Swift
Auto News

Maruti की इस कार का जलवा बरकरार, 2020 की सबसे ज्यादा बिकनेवाली कार, युवाओं के सिर चढ़ा जादू

25 जनवरी 2021

Audi Wanderer W24
Automobiles

Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: इस Audi कार का नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस से है गहरा नाता, आज दिखती है कुछ ऐसी

23 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
London Confidential Review: महामारी के बीच बनी पहली फिल्म में मौनी रॉय ने दिखाया कमाल
London Confidential Review

London Confidential Review: महामारी के बीच बनी पहली फिल्म में मौनी रॉय ने दिखाया कमाल
Hyundai AX
Automobiles

Hyundai ला रही है सबसे सस्ती SUV, जानें कीमत, फीचर और लॉन्चिंग के बारे में

22 जनवरी 2021

Tata Altroz iTurbo
Automobiles

Tata Altroz iTurbo iRA टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ लॉन्च, हिंग्लिश में बोलकर दें कमांड, जानें कीमत

23 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
car insurance
car insurance - फोटो : For Representation Only
car insurance
car insurance - फोटो : For Representation Only
car insurance
car insurance - फोटो : For Representation Only
car insurance
car insurance - फोटो : For Representation Only
car insurance
car insurance - फोटो : For Representation Only
Online vehicle insurance
Online vehicle insurance - फोटो : For Representation Only
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X