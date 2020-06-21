शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   top 5 motorcycle in india top 5 bikes in india best 5 motorcycle in india 2020 two wheeler sales in india social distancing automobile sales Hero Super Splendor BS6 Bajaj CT100 Hero HF Deluxe TVS Sport Honda CD110 Dream

ये हैं देश की टॉप 5 सबसे सस्ती बाइक्स, जानें कीमत, इंजन पावर और फीचर्स

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 21 Jun 2020 02:51 PM IST
TVS Sport, Hero HF Deluxe IBS I3S
1 of 6
TVS Sport, Hero HF Deluxe IBS I3S - फोटो : Amar Ujala
महामारी को फैलने से रोकने के लिए देशभर में लोग सरकार के दिशानिर्देशों के मुताबिक फेसमास्क, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ अन्य नियमों का पालन कर रहे हैं। लॉकडाउन के नियमों में छूट के बाद लोगों के व्यक्तिगत आवाजाही के तौर-तरीकों में बदलाव देखा जा सकता है। साफ-सफाई और सैनेटाइजेशन के नजरिए से भी यह काफी महत्वपूर्ण होगा। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक लॉकडाउन खुलने के बाद दोपहिया वाहनों और छोटी कारों की बिक्री में इजाफा होगा। लोग सार्वजनिक परिवहन के बजाए निजी परिहवन के इस्तेमाल को प्राथमिकता देंगे। सार्वजनिक परिवहन में भीड़ के मद्देनजर लोग सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के लिए इसमें यात्रा करने से परहेज कर सकते हैं। अगर आप एक नई बाइक खरीदने की तैयारी में हैं तो हम आपको टॉप 5 बाइक्स की जानकारी दे रहे हैं जिनकी कीमत सबसे कम है। इन मोटरसाइकिल को लोग पसंद करते रहे हैं और ये खरीदारों की अलग-अलग जरूरतों को पूरा करती हैं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
घर बैठे करें AFCAT की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,499 रु. में
Click Here
विज्ञापन
hero super splendor bs6 bajaj ct100 hero hf deluxe tvs sport honda cd 110 dream social distancing automobile industry auto sales hero motors two wheeler sales zindagi jaari hai
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Review
Auto News

Maruti की माइक्रो एसयूवी कार पर 48,000 रुपये तक की छूट, कहीं चूक ना जाएं मौका, ऑफर खत्म होने में कुछ ही दिन बाकी

21 जून 2020

XI Jinping Hongqi-1
Automobiles

शातिर चीन की कलाकारी देखो, महंगी कारों की नकल करो और बाजार में बेचो

20 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
कपास: बेमौसमी बारिस का महत्व व जल प्रबंधन, जानें डॉक्टर मोहिंदर सिंह से
SGT University (Advertorial)

कपास: बेमौसमी बारिस का महत्व व जल प्रबंधन, जानें डॉक्टर मोहिंदर सिंह से
Jeep Compass 2020
Automobiles

बेफिक्र हो कर चलाएं ये कारें, एक लाख किमी तक बेझिझक देंगी आपका साथ!

20 जून 2020

Tamo Racimo
Automobiles

नहीं देखी होगी Tata Motors की ‘मेड इन इंडिया’ स्पोर्ट्स कार, भूल जाएंगे Porsche और Jaguar

20 जून 2020

आखिरी मौका, सूर्यग्रहण के कुप्रभावों से बचने के लिए कराएं महामृत्युंजय पूजा,अभी बुक करने पर पाएं 50% की भारी छूट Coupon: SURYA50
Puja

आखिरी मौका, सूर्यग्रहण के कुप्रभावों से बचने के लिए कराएं महामृत्युंजय पूजा,अभी बुक करने पर पाएं 50% की भारी छूट Coupon: SURYA50
Entry Level cars
Automobiles

पहली बार खरीद रहे हैं कार तो इन 10 गाड़ियों पर करें आंखें मूंद कर विश्वास, नहीं होगा कोई पछतावा!

20 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Renault Captur
Auto News

क्या Renault Captur भारत में बंद हो गई? कंपनी की आधिकारिक पेज से हटी, इस साल नहीं बिकी एक भी यूनिट

19 जून 2020

Mahindra XUV300
Auto News

आ रही है Mahindra की दो नई एसयूवी, जानें इंजन, फीचर्स और लॉन्चिंग की डिटेल्स

19 जून 2020

कपास: बेमौसमी बारिस का महत्व व जल प्रबंधन, जानें डॉक्टर मोहिंदर सिंह से
SGT University (Advertorial)

कपास: बेमौसमी बारिस का महत्व व जल प्रबंधन, जानें डॉक्टर मोहिंदर सिंह से
विज्ञापन
Maruti Swift BS6
Auto News

Maruti Suzuki लाई शानदार ऑफर, कारों पर दे रही 55,000 रुपये तक डिस्काउंट, स्कीम सिर्फ जून तक

19 जून 2020

Studds Shifter D3 Decor
Auto News

Studds Shifter D3 Decor: स्टाइल, मजबती और कीमत में कैसा है हेलमेट? पढ़ें रिव्यू

19 जून 2020

आखिरी मौका, सूर्यग्रहण के कुप्रभावों से बचने के लिए कराएं महामृत्युंजय पूजा,अभी बुक करने पर पाएं 50% की भारी छूट Coupon: SURYA50
Puja

आखिरी मौका, सूर्यग्रहण के कुप्रभावों से बचने के लिए कराएं महामृत्युंजय पूजा,अभी बुक करने पर पाएं 50% की भारी छूट Coupon: SURYA50
Sonakshi Sinha with DC avanti
Automobiles

#VocalforLocal: ये हैं देश की ‘मेड इन इंडिया’ कारें, जान कर आप भी करेंगे गर्व!

18 जून 2020

2020 honda city India
Auto News

Honda City 2020 में पहली बार मिलेंगे ये फीचर्स, अगले महीने होगी लॉन्च, जानें इसकी खासियतें

17 जून 2020

Maruti Suzuki Car showroom
Auto News

Maruti Suzuki की कार खरीदने का बेहतरीन मौका, बिना वैलिड इनकम प्रूफ वाले भी करा सकेंगे फुल फाइनेंस, EMI 899 रुपये से शुरू

17 जून 2020

Luxury Car BMW
Automobiles

लग्जरी कारों के ये 10 फीचर उड़ा देंगे आपके होश, क्या वाकई लोग छाते के लिए खरीदते हैं करोड़ों की कार!

17 जून 2020

2020 Hyundai Creta auto expo
Auto News

2020 Hyundai Creta ने पार किया 30,000 बुकिंग का आंकड़ा, ये वेरिएंट बनी 55 फीसदी ग्राहकों की पसंद

16 जून 2020

car sanitization
Auto News

वायरस से बचना है तो अपनी कार को ऐसे करें सैनेटाइज, जानें क्लीनिंग, सैनेटाइज और डिसइन्फेक्ट करने में क्या है अंतर

15 जून 2020

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Thunderbird 350X
Auto News

Royal Enfield से लेकर Hero तक... जून में लॉन्च हो रही हैं ये 4 शानदार बाइक्स

15 जून 2020

Tata Altroz
Automobiles

Tata की इन गाड़ियों पर शानदार EMI ऑफर, मात्र 4,999 रुपये की किस्त पर मिल रही है यह दमदार कार

15 जून 2020

Maruti Alto 800
Auto News

Maruti Suzuki Alto का जलवा बरकरार, लगातार 16वें साल भारत की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार

15 जून 2020

Mahindra Scorpio Stinger Convertible Concept
Auto News

आ रही है Mahindra XUV500 और Scorpio न्यू जेनरेशन मॉडल, मिलेगा ज्यादा पावरफुल इंजन, जानें फीचर्स और लॉन्चिंग डिटेल्स

15 जून 2020

Jawa Perak
Auto News

Jawa BS6 और Jawa Forty Two BS6 के स्पेशिफिकेशंस का खुलासा, जानें कितनी पावरफुल है यह बाइक

14 जून 2020

Tata Tiago JTP & Tigor JTP
Auto News

अब नहीं बनेंगी Tiago JTP और Tigor JTP कारें, दमदार इंजन के साथ दो साल पहले ही हुई थी लॉन्च

14 जून 2020

TVS Sport, Hero HF Deluxe IBS I3S
TVS Sport, Hero HF Deluxe IBS I3S - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Hero Super Splendor BS6
Hero Super Splendor BS6 - फोटो : Hero MotoCorp
Honda CD 110 Dream DX
Honda CD 110 Dream DX
TVS Sport
TVS Sport - फोटो : TVS
Hero HF Deluxe IBS I3S
Hero HF Deluxe IBS I3S - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Bajaj CT100
Bajaj CT100
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited