ये हैं देश की टॉप 5 सबसे सस्ती बाइक्स, जानें कीमत, इंजन पावर और फीचर्स

{"_id":"5eef269bc0079e21e261a78e","slug":"top-5-motorcycle-in-india-top-5-bikes-in-india-best-5-motorcycle-in-india-2020-two-wheeler-sales-in-india-social-distancing-automobile-sales-hero-super-splendor-bs6-bajaj-ct100-hero-hf-deluxe-tvs-sport-honda-cd110-dream","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0949\u092a 5 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915\u094d\u0938, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924, \u0907\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0935\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
TVS Sport, Hero HF Deluxe IBS I3S
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5eef269bc0079e21e261a78e","slug":"top-5-motorcycle-in-india-top-5-bikes-in-india-best-5-motorcycle-in-india-2020-two-wheeler-sales-in-india-social-distancing-automobile-sales-hero-super-splendor-bs6-bajaj-ct100-hero-hf-deluxe-tvs-sport-honda-cd110-dream","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0949\u092a 5 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915\u094d\u0938, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924, \u0907\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0935\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Hero Super Splendor BS6
- फोटो : Hero MotoCorp
{"_id":"5eef269bc0079e21e261a78e","slug":"top-5-motorcycle-in-india-top-5-bikes-in-india-best-5-motorcycle-in-india-2020-two-wheeler-sales-in-india-social-distancing-automobile-sales-hero-super-splendor-bs6-bajaj-ct100-hero-hf-deluxe-tvs-sport-honda-cd110-dream","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0949\u092a 5 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915\u094d\u0938, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924, \u0907\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0935\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Hero HF Deluxe IBS I3S
- फोटो : Amar Ujala