शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   ranbeer kapoor's cars collection

Birthday special: रणबीर कपूर हैं लग्जरी के बेहद शौकीन, रखते हैं ये लाजवाब कारें

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला,, Updated Fri, 28 Sep 2018 01:20 PM IST
ranbeer kapoor
1 of 5
बॉलिवुड में आजकल रणबीर के नाम का ही ढंका है हो भी क्यों ना, आखिर दो रणबीर जो हैं एक की बात खत्म हो तो दूसरे की शुरु हो जाती है खैर,दोनो ही अपने आप में गजब के कलाकार हैं और आज इनमें से एक कलाकार का जन्मदिन भी हैं। हम बात कर रहें हैं कपूर खानदान के लाडले रणबीर कपूर की,

कपूर खानदान के इस लाडले को कारों का कितना शौक है यह आप उनकी कारों से लगा सकते है। इनके पास कई लग्जरी कारों का शानदार कलेक्शन है। आइए आपको बताते हैं कौन सी कार है इनके खास स्टोक में :
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
range rover audi a8 lw12 mercedes benz g-wagen audi r8 ranbir kapoor ranbir kapoor cars ranbir kapoor birthday
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Automobiles News in Hindi related to car and bike reviews, latest car and bike diaries and auto news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from automobiles and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

vantage car
Auto News

भारत में लांच हुई यह सुपर स्पोर्ट्स कार, पलक झपकते ही हो जाती है गायब

26 सितंबर 2018

donald trupm's car(the beast)
Auto News

जब सामने आई डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की कार the beast, लोग रह गए हैरान, मिसाइल भी है इसके सामने फेल

26 सितंबर 2018

maruti swift punisher (steven raju)
Auto News

स्विफ्ट को मॉडिफाई कर बनाया the punisher swift car,तस्वीरें किसी लग्जरी कार से कम नहीं

25 सितंबर 2018

एथर ए340
Auto News

माइलेज के बाप हैं ये स्कूटर, बस चार्ज करो और भूल जाओ

24 सितंबर 2018

fighter plane ,formula one car,and super bike took participate in race together
Auto News

विमान, कार और बाइक की हुई अनोखी रेस और जीत गई यह धुआंधार बाइक

25 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Auto News

vintage car
Auto News

दुनिया के इन 6 बड़े कब्रिस्तान में दफन हैंं, जहाज,विमान और वाहन

24 सितंबर 2018

american misfit bike
Auto News

रॉयल एनफील्ड का खतरा बढ़ाने आ गई हैं ये दो अमेरिकन धांसू बाइक

21 सितंबर 2018

pakistan car aution
Auto News

पाकिस्तान में सरकार द्वारा की गई कार की नीलामी हुई फेल, लग्जरी कारों को नहीं मिला ग्राहक

21 सितंबर 2018

upcoming suv's
Auto News

भारत में लांच होने जा रही हैं ये 5 दमदार एसयूवी कार

19 सितंबर 2018

Hyundai Grand i10
Auto News

जानें कौन-सी हैं वो पांच कार जिनका मेंटेंनेस है बेहद कम

18 सितंबर 2018

Renault Kwid
Auto News

यह 6 पेट्रोल कार देती हैं सबसे ज्यादा माइलेज, कीमत देखकर नहीं होगा यकीन

17 सितंबर 2018

bajaj QUTE
Auto News

इस साल के अंत तक लांच होगी 5 लाख से कम की यें 5 कार

17 सितंबर 2018

salman's vanity van
Auto News

सलमान और शाहरुख खान की वैनिटी वैन की कीमत करोड़ों में, जानें क्या है खास

18 सितंबर 2018

buying used cars in india
Auto News

पुरानी कार खरीदते वक्त इन 7 बातों का रखेंगे ख्याल, तो कभी नहीं होंगे निराश

19 सितंबर 2018

marrazo
Auto News

लांच हुई महिंद्रा की शार्क मराजो, कीमत 10 लाख से शुरू

3 सितंबर 2018

second hand luxury cars (actual pics)
Auto News

ह्युंडई आई10 के दाम पर मिल रहीं हैं बीएमडबल्यू,मसिर्डीज जैसी लगजरी कारें

10 सितंबर 2018

car in winters
Auto News

कार को करते हैं प्यार तो जान लें कैसे रखें इस मौसम में उसका ख्याल

13 सितंबर 2018

datsun go
Auto News

सितंबर में धमाल के लिए हो जाइए तैयार आ रहीं हैं पांच छोटी-बड़ी कार

31 अगस्त 2018

1962 ferrari 250 gto
Auto News

दुनिया की सबसे महंगी 5 कार,पलक झपकते ही हो जाती हैं गायब

7 सितंबर 2018

tata safari gs800
Auto News

भारतीय सेना को मिली अब और भी दमदार सफारी स्टॉर्म

1 सितंबर 2018

car
Auto News

बस कुछ दिन कीजिए इंतजार और घर ले जाइए सबसे अपडेटेड कार

23 अगस्त 2018

ranbeer kapoor
range rover
audi A8 LW12
Mercedes Benz G-Wagen
audi R8
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.