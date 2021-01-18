शहर चुनें
मारुति सुजुकी की कारों पर मिल रही है भारी छूट, नए साल में बचाएं पैसे

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 18 Jan 2021 11:52 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki BS6 Cars
Maruti Suzuki BS6 Cars - फोटो : Maruti Suzuki
भारत की सबसे बड़ी कार निर्माता कंपनी Maruti Suzuki India Limited (मारुति सुजुकी इंडिया लिमिटेड) साल 2021 की शुरुआत अपने ग्राहकों को नए वादे के साथ कर रही है। कंपनी अपने लाइनअप में विभिन्न मॉडल्क पर आकर्षक छूट दे रही है। ताकि शोरूम में अधिक खरीदारों को आकर्षित किया जा सके और बिक्री के आंकड़ों को तेज कर नए साल की शुरुआत की जा सके। भारतीय बाजार में मारुति एरिना और नेक्सा डीलरशिप के जरिए कारों की बिक्री करती है। यहां हम आपको जनवरी के महीने में एरिना डीलरशिप के जरिए बिक्री की जाने वाली कारों पर मिलने वाली छूट के बारे बता रहे हैं। 
Maruti Suzuki BS6 Cars - फोटो : Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Wagon R - फोटो : Maruti Suzuki
Maruti S-Presso - फोटो : Maruti Suzuki
मारुति सुजुकी ईको - फोटो : Maruti Suzuki
