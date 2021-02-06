शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   mahindra thar 2020 booking status mahindra thar 2020 waiting period mahindra thar 2020 specifications and price mahindra thar 2020 engine cc

Mahindra Thar की बंपर मांग, बुकिंग का आंकड़ा 39000 के पार, हर दिन दनादन मिल रहे ऑर्डर

Amar Sharma
ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: अमर शर्मा
Updated Sat, 06 Feb 2021 09:23 PM IST
2020 Mahindra Thar
1 of 9
2020 Mahindra Thar - फोटो : Mahindra social media (For Reference Only)
Mahindra Thar (महिंद्रा थार) को पिछले साल 2 अक्तूबर को लॉन्च किया गया था। लॉन्चिंग के बाद से ही यह एसयूवी हॉट केक की तरह बिक रही है और इसने बड़ी कामयाबी हासिल की है। शुरुआत से ही इस एसयूवी की भारी मांग रही है। निर्माता ने बताया कि 2 अक्तूबर 2020 के बाद से यानी चार महीनों के दौरान थार को 39,000 से ज्यादा बुकिंग मिली है। अकेले जनवरी 2021 में ही इस एसयूवी को 6,000 बुकिंग मिली है।  
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
automobiles auto news national mahindra thar gaadi meri saathi anand mahindra mahindra thar 2020
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Tata Nexon EV ZConnect App
Auto News

सस्ती हुईं Tata Nexon EV और Tigor EV, दिल्ली सरकार दे रही 3.02 लाख रुपये तक की छूट

6 फरवरी 2021

Maruti Swift
Auto News

Maruti Suzuki की इन 10 कारों पर मिल रही है बंपर छूट, जानें डिस्काउंट ऑफर

6 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
सुलझेगी लाइफ इंश्योरेंस की गुत्थी, अमर उजाला के वेबिनार से जानें इससे जुड़ी सभी महत्वपूर्ण बातें
PNB METlife

सुलझेगी लाइफ इंश्योरेंस की गुत्थी, अमर उजाला के वेबिनार से जानें इससे जुड़ी सभी महत्वपूर्ण बातें
2020 Hyundai Creta
Auto News

ह्यूंदै क्रेटा डीजल वेरिएंट के इस मॉडल को कंपनी की वेबसाइट से हटाया गया, कारण जानकर चौंक जाएंगे

6 फरवरी 2021

Toyota Fortuner and Legender
Auto News

Toyota Fortuner और Legender की नई रेंज का जलवा, एक महीने में मिली 5000 से ज्यादा बुकिंग

5 फरवरी 2021

जानें आपकी जन्मकुंडली में कौन सा ग्रह हैं सबसे मजबूत ! आज ही बनवाएं
Kundali

जानें आपकी जन्मकुंडली में कौन सा ग्रह हैं सबसे मजबूत ! आज ही बनवाएं
Dr. Pawan Munjal Chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp with Actor Shah Rukh Khan at unveiling of company’s 100 millionth motorcycle
Auto News

देश की सबसे बड़ी दोपहिया निर्माता कंपनी Hero MotoCorp की चांदी, शुद्ध लाभ 23 फीसदी बढ़ा

5 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
2020 Mahindra Thar
2020 Mahindra Thar - फोटो : Mahindra social media (For Reference Only)
Mahindra Thar 2020
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : Mahindra
Mahindra Thar 2020
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : For Refernce Only
Mahindra Thar 2020
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : Mahindra
Mahindra Thar 2020
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : For Refernce Only
Omar Abdullah driving 2020 Mahindra Thar SUV
Omar Abdullah driving 2020 Mahindra Thar SUV - फोटो : Twitter/@OmarAbdullah
Mahindra Thar 2020
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : For Refernce Only
Mahindra Thar 2020
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : Mahindra
Mahindra Thar 2020
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : For Refernce Only
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X