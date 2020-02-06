शहर चुनें

Auto Expo 2020: पेश हुई सेकंड जेनरेशन Hyundai Creta, बदल गया लुक और स्टाइल

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 06 Feb 2020 06:37 PM IST
Auto Expo 2020 Shahrukh Khan Presenting Hyundai Creta Second Generation
Auto Expo 2020 Shahrukh Khan Presenting Hyundai Creta Second Generation - फोटो : Hyundai
Auto Expo 2020 (ऑटो एक्सपो 2020) में देश की दूसरी सबसे बड़ी कार निर्माता कंपनी Hyundai Motor India (ह्यूंदै मोटर इंडिया) ने अपनी लोकप्रिय एसयूवी Creta (क्रेटा) पेश की। Hyundai ने इस इवेंट को खास बनाने के लिए बॉडीवुड स्टार शाहरुख खान को बुलाया था। नई Hyundai Creta का लुक मौजूदा मॉडल की तुलना में काफी बदल गया है। इस एसयूवी का नया मॉडल BS6 ईंधन उत्सर्जन मानकों के साथ आएगा। यह नई एसयूवी इसी साल मार्च में लॉन्च कर दी जाएगी। 
Auto Expo 2020 Shahrukh Khan Presenting Hyundai Creta Second Generation
Auto Expo 2020 Shahrukh Khan Presenting Hyundai Creta Second Generation - फोटो : Hyundai
Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation
Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation - फोटो : Hyundai
Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation
Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation - फोटो : Hyundai
Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation
Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation - फोटो : Hyundai
Auto Expo 2020 Shahrukh Khan Presenting Hyundai Creta Second Generation
Auto Expo 2020 Shahrukh Khan Presenting Hyundai Creta Second Generation - फोटो : Hyundai
