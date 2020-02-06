Auto Expo 2020: पेश हुई सेकंड जेनरेशन Hyundai Creta, बदल गया लुक और स्टाइल

{"_id":"5e3c0f968ebc3ee5b953501e","slug":"auto-expo-2020-delhi-new-hyundai-creta-2020-launch-date-in-india-hyundai-creta-2020-price","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Auto Expo 2020: \u092a\u0947\u0936 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u0902\u0921 \u091c\u0947\u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 Hyundai Creta, \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Auto Expo 2020 Shahrukh Khan Presenting Hyundai Creta Second Generation
- फोटो : Hyundai
Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation
- फोटो : Hyundai
Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation
- फोटो : Hyundai
Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation
- फोटो : Hyundai
Auto Expo 2020 Shahrukh Khan Presenting Hyundai Creta Second Generation
- फोटो : Hyundai