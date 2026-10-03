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Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Astrology ›   Predictions ›   Today Prediction Horoscope of 4 october 2026 Aaj Ka Rashifal

आज का राशिफल: इन 4 राशि वालों को मिल सकता है बड़ा लाभ, लेकिन कुछ मामलों में बरतनी होगी सावधानी

Sun, 04 Oct 2026 05:30 AM IST
ज्योति मेहरा ज्योतिष डेस्क, अमर उजाला
ज्योतिष डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: ज्योति मेहरा Updated Sun, 04 Oct 2026 05:30 AM IST
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Aaj Ka Rashifal 4 October 2026: आज का दिन सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा? आइए जानते हैं मेष से लेकर मीन तक का हाल।

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Today Prediction Horoscope of 4 october 2026 Aaj Ka Rashifal
Aaj Ka Rashifal - फोटो : अमर उजाला

मेष राशि


आज काम में नई जिम्मेदारी या पद मिलने से आत्मविश्वास बढ़ेगा। विद्यार्थियों को एकाग्रता से मेहनत करनी होगी। व्यापार में प्रगति के संकेत हैं, लेकिन प्रॉपर्टी के मामले में सावधानी रखें।
 
Today Prediction Horoscope of 4 october 2026 Aaj Ka Rashifal
10 अगस्त का राशिफल - फोटो : amarujala

वृषभ राशि
मेहनत और मधुर वाणी से मान-सम्मान बढ़ेगा। प्रशासनिक मामलों में सतर्क रहें। लंबी यात्रा लाभदायक हो सकती है। विद्यार्थियों को उच्च शिक्षा के नए अवसर मिलेंगे।

Today Prediction Horoscope of 4 october 2026 Aaj Ka Rashifal
10 अगस्त का राशिफल - फोटो : amarujala

मिथुन राशि
धैर्य से काम लें और कारोबार में जोखिम लेने से बचें। योजनाबद्ध तरीके से काम करने पर पुरानी परेशानियां दूर होंगी। माता-पिता के साथ समय बिताने से मन प्रसन्न रहेगा।
 

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Today Prediction Horoscope of 4 october 2026 Aaj Ka Rashifal
10 अगस्त का राशिफल - फोटो : amarujala

कर्क राशि
नेतृत्व क्षमता से सफलता और सम्मान मिलेगा। दांपत्य जीवन सुखद रहेगा। आर्थिक स्थिति मजबूत होगी। प्रिय वस्तु वापस मिलने और वाहन खरीदने के योग बन सकते हैं।
 

विज्ञापन
Today Prediction Horoscope of 4 october 2026 Aaj Ka Rashifal
10 अगस्त का राशिफल - फोटो : amarujala

सिंह राशि
नौकरी में मनपसंद काम मिलने से उत्साह बढ़ेगा। नए संपर्क भविष्य में लाभ दे सकते हैं। दूसरों की बातों में आकर अपने लक्ष्य से न भटकें और सरकारी काम समय पर निपटाएं।
 

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