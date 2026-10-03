आज का राशिफल: इन 4 राशि वालों को मिल सकता है बड़ा लाभ, लेकिन कुछ मामलों में बरतनी होगी सावधानी

मेष राशि
आज काम में नई जिम्मेदारी या पद मिलने से आत्मविश्वास बढ़ेगा। विद्यार्थियों को एकाग्रता से मेहनत करनी होगी। व्यापार में प्रगति के संकेत हैं, लेकिन प्रॉपर्टी के मामले में सावधानी रखें।
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