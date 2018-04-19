बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ad819504f1c1b82028b538a","slug":"shani-dev-angry-on-these-zodiac-sign-solution-dehradun","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0927, \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0932 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f \u0924\u094b \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
इन राशियों पर शनिदेव बरसाने वाले हैं क्रोध, करेंगे ये सरल उपाय तो बच जाएंगे
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Thu, 19 Apr 2018 10:04 AM IST
इन राशियों पर शनि देव अपना क्रोध बरसाने वाले हैं। कुछ सरल उपायों को करने से इन राशियों के जातक शनिदेव की उग्र नजरों से बच सकते हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ad819504f1c1b82028b538a","slug":"shani-dev-angry-on-these-zodiac-sign-solution-dehradun","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0927, \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0932 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f \u0924\u094b \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5ad819504f1c1b82028b538a","slug":"shani-dev-angry-on-these-zodiac-sign-solution-dehradun","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0927, \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0932 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f \u0924\u094b \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5ad819504f1c1b82028b538a","slug":"shani-dev-angry-on-these-zodiac-sign-solution-dehradun","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0927, \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0932 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f \u0924\u094b \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5ad819504f1c1b82028b538a","slug":"shani-dev-angry-on-these-zodiac-sign-solution-dehradun","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0927, \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0932 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f \u0924\u094b \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5ad819504f1c1b82028b538a","slug":"shani-dev-angry-on-these-zodiac-sign-solution-dehradun","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0927, \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0932 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f \u0924\u094b \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5ad819504f1c1b82028b538a","slug":"shani-dev-angry-on-these-zodiac-sign-solution-dehradun","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0927, \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0932 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f \u0924\u094b \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5ad819504f1c1b82028b538a","slug":"shani-dev-angry-on-these-zodiac-sign-solution-dehradun","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0927, \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0932 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f \u0924\u094b \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5ad819504f1c1b82028b538a","slug":"shani-dev-angry-on-these-zodiac-sign-solution-dehradun","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0927, \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0932 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f \u0924\u094b \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.