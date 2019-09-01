शहर चुनें

4 ग्रहों का राशि परिवर्तन, शनि होंगे मार्गी, ये सात राशियां रहेंगी भाग्यशाली

ज्योतिष डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 01 Sep 2019 01:32 PM IST
सितंबर महीने में ग्रहों की स्थितियां
सितंबर महीने में ग्रहों की स्थितियां
नया महीना सितंबर शुरू हो चुका है। सितंबर में सूर्य, मंगल, बुध और शुक्र अपनी राशि बदलेंगे। इसके अलावा इसी महीने में शनि धनु राशि में मार्गी होकर चलेंगे। इन चार ग्रहों के राशि परिवर्तन और शनि के मार्गी होने से कई लोगों के जीवन में इसका व्यापक असर देखने को मिलेगा। राशि परिवर्तन से सभी राशियों पर सकारात्मक और नकारात्मक दोनों तरह का प्रभाव पड़ेगा।
भगवान सूर्य
भगवान सूर्य - फोटो : Social media
मंगल
मंगल
बुध ग्रह
बुध ग्रह
Venus
Venus
saturn
saturn
rahu
rahu
