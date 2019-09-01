4 ग्रहों का राशि परिवर्तन, शनि होंगे मार्गी, ये सात राशियां रहेंगी भाग्यशाली

{"_id":"5d6b7b058ebc3e014e27e884","slug":"planets-position-in-september-month-2019-and-effect-of-all-rashi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"4 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928, \u0936\u0928\u093f \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0917\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
सितंबर महीने में ग्रहों की स्थितियां
भगवान सूर्य
- फोटो : Social media