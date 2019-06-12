बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5d009c53bdec22071f56dfda","slug":"love-horoscope-for-13-june-2019-love-rashifal-predictions","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0935 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932 : 13 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
लव राशिफल : 13 जून को प्रेम के मामले में किन राशियों को मिलेगा सितारों का साथ
, Updated Wed, 12 Jun 2019 04:36 PM IST डॉ. निशा घई
प्रेम, रोमांस और दांपत्य जीवन को लेकर कैसा रहेगा दिन, देखें लव राशिफल...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
क्या सफलता आपसे है कोसों दूर? ज्योतिषीय समाधान के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
{"_id":"5d009c53bdec22071f56dfda","slug":"love-horoscope-for-13-june-2019-love-rashifal-predictions","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0935 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932 : 13 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5d009c53bdec22071f56dfda","slug":"love-horoscope-for-13-june-2019-love-rashifal-predictions","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0935 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932 : 13 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5d009c53bdec22071f56dfda","slug":"love-horoscope-for-13-june-2019-love-rashifal-predictions","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0935 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932 : 13 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5d009c53bdec22071f56dfda","slug":"love-horoscope-for-13-june-2019-love-rashifal-predictions","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0935 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932 : 13 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5d009c53bdec22071f56dfda","slug":"love-horoscope-for-13-june-2019-love-rashifal-predictions","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0935 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932 : 13 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5d009c53bdec22071f56dfda","slug":"love-horoscope-for-13-june-2019-love-rashifal-predictions","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0935 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932 : 13 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5d009c53bdec22071f56dfda","slug":"love-horoscope-for-13-june-2019-love-rashifal-predictions","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0935 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932 : 13 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5d009c53bdec22071f56dfda","slug":"love-horoscope-for-13-june-2019-love-rashifal-predictions","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0935 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932 : 13 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5d009c53bdec22071f56dfda","slug":"love-horoscope-for-13-june-2019-love-rashifal-predictions","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0935 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932 : 13 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5d009c53bdec22071f56dfda","slug":"love-horoscope-for-13-june-2019-love-rashifal-predictions","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0935 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932 : 13 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5d009c53bdec22071f56dfda","slug":"love-horoscope-for-13-june-2019-love-rashifal-predictions","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0935 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932 : 13 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5d009c53bdec22071f56dfda","slug":"love-horoscope-for-13-june-2019-love-rashifal-predictions","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0935 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932 : 13 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5d009c53bdec22071f56dfda","slug":"love-horoscope-for-13-june-2019-love-rashifal-predictions","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0935 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932 : 13 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
पश्चिम बंगाल के हालात दिन पर दिन बद से बदतर होते जा रहे हैं। प्रदेश में सियासी जंग चरम पर है। बुधवार को भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने सड़कों पर प्रदर्शन किया। पुलिस को उन्हें रोकने के लिए आंसू गैस के गोले छोड़ने पड़े।
12 जून 2019
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.