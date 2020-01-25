शहर चुनें

26 जनवरी राशिफल: रविवार का दिन इन 3 राशियों के लिए रह सकता है भारी, थोड़ा संभलकर रहें

आचार्य मानस शर्मा, Updated Sat, 25 Jan 2020 03:23 PM IST
26 जनवरी राशिफल
26 जनवरी राशिफल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Horoscope, January 26: दैनिक राशिफल चंद्र ग्रह की गणना पर आधारित है। आज का राशिफल निकालते समय पंचांग की गणना और सटीक खगोलीय विश्लेषण किया जाता है। हमारे इस दैनिक राशिफल में सभी 12 राशियों का भविष्यफल बताया जाता है। इस राशिफल को पढ़कर आप अपनी दैनिक योजनाओं को सफल बनाने में कामयाब रहेंगे। आज का राशिफल में आपके लिए नौकरी, व्यापार, लेन-देन, परिवार और मित्रों के साथ संबंध, सेहत और दिन भर में होने वाली शुभ-अशुभ घटनाओं का भविष्यफल होता है। हिन्दू पंचांग की बात करें तो आज पौष माघ अमावस्या तिथि और उत्तराषाढ़ा नक्षत्र है। चंद्र देव आज धनु राशि में स्थित हैं।

पढ़ें चंद्र राशि पर आधारित 26 जनवरी 2020 का दैनिक राशिफल। सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा आज का दिन। किसको मिलेंगी खुशियां और किस राशि वालो को करना पड़ सकता है परेशानियों का सामना। अपनी राशि के अनुसार जानिए क्या कहता है आपका राशिफल।
 
january 26 2020 horoscope rashifal aaj ka today rashifal 2020 rashifal hindi rashifal today
Get all Astrology News in Hindi related to daily horoscope, tarot readings, birth chart report in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Astro and more news in Hindi.

जन्म कुंडली

26 जनवरी राशिफल
26 जनवरी राशिफल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
