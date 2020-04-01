2 अप्रैल राशिफल: गुरुवार को इन पांच राशि वालों के जीवन में आएंगी कठिनाइयां

{"_id":"5e847e118ebc3e6fd92a743e","slug":"horoscope-today-2-april-2020-daily-horoscope-aaj-ka-rashifal-astrology-today-in-hindi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0920\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0907\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
rashifal 2020
- फोटो : rashifal 2020
{"_id":"5e847e118ebc3e6fd92a743e","slug":"horoscope-today-2-april-2020-daily-horoscope-aaj-ka-rashifal-astrology-today-in-hindi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0920\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0907\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
rashifal 2020
- फोटो : rashifal 2020
{"_id":"5e847e118ebc3e6fd92a743e","slug":"horoscope-today-2-april-2020-daily-horoscope-aaj-ka-rashifal-astrology-today-in-hindi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0920\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0907\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
rashifal 2020
- फोटो : rashifal 2020
{"_id":"5e847e118ebc3e6fd92a743e","slug":"horoscope-today-2-april-2020-daily-horoscope-aaj-ka-rashifal-astrology-today-in-hindi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0920\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0907\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
rashifal 2020
- फोटो : rashifal 2020
{"_id":"5e847e118ebc3e6fd92a743e","slug":"horoscope-today-2-april-2020-daily-horoscope-aaj-ka-rashifal-astrology-today-in-hindi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0920\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0907\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
rashifal 2020
- फोटो : rashifal 2020
{"_id":"5e847e118ebc3e6fd92a743e","slug":"horoscope-today-2-april-2020-daily-horoscope-aaj-ka-rashifal-astrology-today-in-hindi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0920\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0907\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
rashifal 2020
- फोटो : rashifal 2020
{"_id":"5e847e118ebc3e6fd92a743e","slug":"horoscope-today-2-april-2020-daily-horoscope-aaj-ka-rashifal-astrology-today-in-hindi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0920\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0907\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
rashifal 2020
- फोटो : rashifal 2020
{"_id":"5e847e118ebc3e6fd92a743e","slug":"horoscope-today-2-april-2020-daily-horoscope-aaj-ka-rashifal-astrology-today-in-hindi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0920\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0907\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
rashifal 2020
- फोटो : rashifal 2020
{"_id":"5e847e118ebc3e6fd92a743e","slug":"horoscope-today-2-april-2020-daily-horoscope-aaj-ka-rashifal-astrology-today-in-hindi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0920\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0907\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
rashifal 2020
- फोटो : rashifal 2020
{"_id":"5e847e118ebc3e6fd92a743e","slug":"horoscope-today-2-april-2020-daily-horoscope-aaj-ka-rashifal-astrology-today-in-hindi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0920\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0907\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
rashifal 2020
- फोटो : rashifal 2020
{"_id":"5e847e118ebc3e6fd92a743e","slug":"horoscope-today-2-april-2020-daily-horoscope-aaj-ka-rashifal-astrology-today-in-hindi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0920\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0907\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
rashifal 2020
- फोटो : rashifal 2020
{"_id":"5e847e118ebc3e6fd92a743e","slug":"horoscope-today-2-april-2020-daily-horoscope-aaj-ka-rashifal-astrology-today-in-hindi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0920\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0907\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
rashifal 2020
- फोटो : rashifal 2020