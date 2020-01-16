मिथुन राशिफल 17 जनवरी: दैनिक राशिफल, शनि गोचर का असर और साल 2020 कैसा रहेगा

{"_id":"5e201ea58ebc3e4ae83b9606","slug":"gemini-horoscope-in-hindi-17-january-and-impact-of-saturn-transit-2020-horoscope-2020","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093f\u0925\u0941\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932 17 \u091c\u0928\u0935\u0930\u0940: \u0926\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932, \u0936\u0928\u093f \u0917\u094b\u091a\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0932 2020 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
rashifal 2020
- फोटो : rashifal 2020