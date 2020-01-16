शहर चुनें

कर्क राशिफल 17 जनवरी: दैनिक राशिफल, शनि गोचर का असर और साल 2020 कैसा रहेगा

ज्योतिष डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 16 Jan 2020 02:26 PM IST
राशि
राशि
  • कर्क दैनिक राशिफल- 08 जनवरी 2020   
  • आपका दिन काफी अनुकूल रहने वाला है परिवार में समय देंगे जैसे परिजनों का प्यार मिलेगा इसका असर आप के काम पर पड़ेगा और आप पूरे जोशो खरोश से अपना काम निपटा आएंगे और आपको अच्छे नतीजे मिलेंगे अपने विरोधियों पर भारी पड़ेंगे सुखों को भोगने की इच्छा आपको अधिक खर्च करवाएगी यात्रा पर जाने के लिए दिन अनुकूल नहीं है स्वास्थ्य बेहतर रहेगा। दांपत्य जीवन में दिन बेहतर रहेगा और जीवन साथी अपनी बेबाकी से बात रखेगा जिसे आप को सुनना और मानना पड़ेगा नहीं तो दांपत्य जीवन में तनाव बढ़ेगा।
horoscope 2020
