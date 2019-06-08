बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5cfbaa58bdec2207254ca80a","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-9th-june-2019-daily-horoscope-9th-of-june-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"9 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
9 जून का राशिफल: तीन राशियों का भाग्य देगा साथ, बाकी के लिए कैसा रहेगा रविवार
, Updated Sat, 08 Jun 2019 06:05 PM IST ऋतु शुक्ला
रविवार, 9 जून 2019 के दिन सभी राशियों का राशिफल जानने के लिए आगे की स्लाइड क्लिक करें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
क्या सफलता आपसे है कोसों दूर? ज्योतिषीय समाधान के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
{"_id":"5cfbaa58bdec2207254ca80a","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-9th-june-2019-daily-horoscope-9th-of-june-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"9 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
दैनिक राशिफल
{"_id":"5cfbaa58bdec2207254ca80a","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-9th-june-2019-daily-horoscope-9th-of-june-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"9 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि
{"_id":"5cfbaa58bdec2207254ca80a","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-9th-june-2019-daily-horoscope-9th-of-june-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"9 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि
{"_id":"5cfbaa58bdec2207254ca80a","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-9th-june-2019-daily-horoscope-9th-of-june-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"9 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
मिथुन
{"_id":"5cfbaa58bdec2207254ca80a","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-9th-june-2019-daily-horoscope-9th-of-june-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"9 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि
{"_id":"5cfbaa58bdec2207254ca80a","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-9th-june-2019-daily-horoscope-9th-of-june-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"9 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि
{"_id":"5cfbaa58bdec2207254ca80a","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-9th-june-2019-daily-horoscope-9th-of-june-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"9 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि
{"_id":"5cfbaa58bdec2207254ca80a","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-9th-june-2019-daily-horoscope-9th-of-june-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"9 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि
{"_id":"5cfbaa58bdec2207254ca80a","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-9th-june-2019-daily-horoscope-9th-of-june-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"9 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि
{"_id":"5cfbaa58bdec2207254ca80a","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-9th-june-2019-daily-horoscope-9th-of-june-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"9 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि
{"_id":"5cfbaa58bdec2207254ca80a","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-9th-june-2019-daily-horoscope-9th-of-june-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"9 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि
{"_id":"5cfbaa58bdec2207254ca80a","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-9th-june-2019-daily-horoscope-9th-of-june-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"9 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि
{"_id":"5cfbaa58bdec2207254ca80a","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-9th-june-2019-daily-horoscope-9th-of-june-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"9 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि
अजीम प्रेमजी भारत की दिग्गज आईटी कंपनी विप्रो के कार्यकारी चेयरमैन का पद छोड़कर अपने बेटे रिशद को कमान देने का एलान किया है। प्रेमजी ने 53 साल में कंपनी का कारोबार सात करोड़ से 12 हजार गुना बढ़कर 83 हजार करोड़ रुपये तक पहुंच दिया।
8 जून 2019
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.