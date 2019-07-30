बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5d3ff2e38ebc3e6caf0cec66","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-31-july-2019-horoscope-31st-of-july-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"31 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932 : \u092c\u0941\u0927 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
31 जुलाई राशिफल : बुध की कृपा से खिल उठेगा इन पांच राशियों का भाग्य, जानें अपना भी हाल
, Updated Tue, 30 Jul 2019 04:37 PM IST ऋतु शुक्ला अगली स्लाइड देखें
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
{"_id":"5d3ff2e38ebc3e6caf0cec66","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-31-july-2019-horoscope-31st-of-july-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"31 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932 : \u092c\u0941\u0927 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
Rashifal
- फोटो : AUW
{"_id":"5d3ff2e38ebc3e6caf0cec66","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-31-july-2019-horoscope-31st-of-july-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"31 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932 : \u092c\u0941\u0927 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि
{"_id":"5d3ff2e38ebc3e6caf0cec66","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-31-july-2019-horoscope-31st-of-july-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"31 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932 : \u092c\u0941\u0927 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि
{"_id":"5d3ff2e38ebc3e6caf0cec66","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-31-july-2019-horoscope-31st-of-july-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"31 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932 : \u092c\u0941\u0927 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
मिथुन
{"_id":"5d3ff2e38ebc3e6caf0cec66","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-31-july-2019-horoscope-31st-of-july-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"31 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932 : \u092c\u0941\u0927 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि
{"_id":"5d3ff2e38ebc3e6caf0cec66","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-31-july-2019-horoscope-31st-of-july-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"31 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932 : \u092c\u0941\u0927 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि
{"_id":"5d3ff2e38ebc3e6caf0cec66","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-31-july-2019-horoscope-31st-of-july-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"31 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932 : \u092c\u0941\u0927 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि
{"_id":"5d3ff2e38ebc3e6caf0cec66","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-31-july-2019-horoscope-31st-of-july-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"31 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932 : \u092c\u0941\u0927 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि
{"_id":"5d3ff2e38ebc3e6caf0cec66","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-31-july-2019-horoscope-31st-of-july-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"31 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932 : \u092c\u0941\u0927 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि
{"_id":"5d3ff2e38ebc3e6caf0cec66","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-31-july-2019-horoscope-31st-of-july-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"31 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932 : \u092c\u0941\u0927 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि
{"_id":"5d3ff2e38ebc3e6caf0cec66","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-31-july-2019-horoscope-31st-of-july-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"31 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932 : \u092c\u0941\u0927 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि
{"_id":"5d3ff2e38ebc3e6caf0cec66","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-31-july-2019-horoscope-31st-of-july-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"31 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932 : \u092c\u0941\u0927 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि
{"_id":"5d3ff2e38ebc3e6caf0cec66","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-31-july-2019-horoscope-31st-of-july-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"31 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932 : \u092c\u0941\u0927 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि
पुरानी मान्यता है कि महाभारत काल वाले अश्वत्थामा "अमर" हैं लेकिन भगवान कृष्ण के श्राप ने उन्हें जो वेदना दी उसका इलाज केवल भोलेनाथ ही कर सकते हैं। इसलिए अश्वत्थामा आज भी भगवान शंकर की पूजा उपासना कर रहे हैं।
30 जुलाई 2019
Downloads
© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited