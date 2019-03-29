{"_id":"5c9dc4eabdec22146c2242f9","slug":"30-march-2019-rashifal-daily-horoscope-30th-day-of-march-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"30 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932 : \u0935\u0943\u0937 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0907\u0928 4 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0928\u093f \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0925\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
rashifal
- फोटो : अमर उजाला