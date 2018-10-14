बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5bc32a7ebdec2269377f6712","slug":"15-october-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-15th-day-of-october-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"15 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0938\u094b\u092e\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0928 5 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0925\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
15 अक्टूबर राशिफल: सोमवार को इन 5 राशियों पर साथी का बरसेगा प्यार, बाकी भूलकर न करें तकरार
ज्योतिष डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 14 Oct 2018 05:07 PM IST
रविवार,15 अक्टूबर 2018 के दिन सभी राशियों का राशिफल जानने के लिए आगे की स्लाइड क्लिक करें...
