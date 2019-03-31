{"_id":"5ca06a85bdec22140d56ae8c","slug":"1-april-2019-rashifal-daily-horoscope-1st-day-of-april-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"1 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0938\u094b\u092e\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
rashifal
- फोटो : अमर उजाला