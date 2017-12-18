बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तलवे के आकार और निशान से जानिए आप धनवान बनेंगे या फिर कंगाल
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Astrology
›
Palmistry
›
size and mark of the soles indicate you will become rich or poor person
{"_id":"5a3768654f1c1b97678c2548","slug":"size-and-mark-of-the-soles-indicate-you-will-become-rich-or-poor-person","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a \u0927\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Palmistry","title_hn":"\u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"palmistry"}}
Updated Thu, 21 Dec 2017 09:09 AM IST
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a378a4a4f1c1bf4688c1e9e","slug":"moles-on-these-5-ares-of-your-body-indicate-your-financial-conditions-according-to-samudrik-shastra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928 5 \u091c\u0917\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0924\u093f\u0932, \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"Palmistry","title_hn":"\u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"palmistry"}}
{"_id":"5a361e5d4f1c1bc9678c24c4","slug":"according-to-palmistry-these-five-sign-on-your-hand-makes-lakshmi-yog","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f \u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f ","category":{"title":"Palmistry","title_hn":"\u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"palmistry"}}
{"_id":"5a3219c54f1c1b87698c1795","slug":"height-of-guru-parvat-in-palm-can-be-auspicious-or-subh-and-inauspicious-or-ashubh-for-you","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0939\u0925\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u200d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u091a\u0940\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u094c\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Palmistry","title_hn":"\u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"palmistry"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a361e5d4f1c1bc9678c24c4","slug":"according-to-palmistry-these-five-sign-on-your-hand-makes-lakshmi-yog","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f \u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f ","category":{"title":"Palmistry","title_hn":"\u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"palmistry"}}
{"_id":"5a3219c54f1c1b87698c1795","slug":"height-of-guru-parvat-in-palm-can-be-auspicious-or-subh-and-inauspicious-or-ashubh-for-you","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0939\u0925\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u200d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u091a\u0940\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u094c\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Palmistry","title_hn":"\u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"palmistry"}}
{"_id":"5a30e9414f1c1b96698b8ab7","slug":"your-luck-is-in-your-cheek-according-to-samudrik-shastra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u0947 4 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u0940, \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"Palmistry","title_hn":"\u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"palmistry"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!