जिनके इन 5 जगहों पर होता है काला तिल, कभी नहीं होती उन्हें धन की कमी

किरण सिंह‌

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 10:03 AM IST
moles on these 5 ares of your body indicate your financial conditions according to samudrik shastra

समुद्रशास्‍त्र में व्यक्ति के शरीर के बारे में बहुत कुछ बताया गया है। शरीर के अंगों पर निशान, हथेली की रेखा, हंसना-मुस्कुराना आदि के बारे में विस्तार से बताया गया है। इसी पर तिल का भी उल्‍लेख किया गया है। समुद्रशास्‍त्र में शरीर के उन 5 स्‍थानों के बारे में बताया गया जहां तिल होना काफी शुभ होता है। 

