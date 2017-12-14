Download App
आपका शहर Close

हथेली में ये स्‍थान है ऊंचा तो इस चीज के शौकीन हैं आप

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com-presented by: किरण सिंह

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 08:45 AM IST
height of Guru parvat in palm can be auspicious or subh and Inauspicious or ashubh for you

व्यक्ति की हथेली देखकर जीवन की हर छोटी बड़ी चीजों को जाना जा सकता है। कहा जाता है कि ब्रह्मा जी ने समुद्रशास्त्र में कुमार कार्तिक को हस्तरेखा से जुड़ी कई राज की बातें बताई हैं। उनमें से एक राज हथेली पर मौजूद गुरु पर्वत से भी जुड़ा है।

Comments

Browse By Tags

guru parvat palm

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

केजरीवाल सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, दिल्लीवालों के लिए रिजर्व होंगे जीबी पंत अस्पताल के 50% बेड

delhi government announces reservation of 50 percent beds in gb pant hospital for delhiites
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

ऐसे 4 लोगों को कभी नहीं होती पैसों की कमी, भाग्य हमेशा रहता है साथ

your luck is in your cheek according to samudrik shastra
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

हथेली पर बनती हो इस तरह की रेखाएं तो बदल जाती है इंसान की किस्मत

according to palmistry these square sign on hand indicate change your luck
  • मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सोने के तरीके से जानिए अपने स्वभाव के बारे में

know about your nature ways of sleeping postures according to palmistry
  • सोमवार, 11 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!