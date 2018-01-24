अपना शहर चुनें

अंकज्योतिष: जानिए 26 जनवरी का दिन आपके लिए कैसा रहेगा

ज्योतिष डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 10:13 PM IST
जिस तरह से ज्योतिषशास्त्र में राशि का महत्व होता है उसी प्रकार अंकशास्त्र में अंकों का विशेष स्थान होता है। जैसे नाम के अनुसार राशि होती है वैसे ही हर अंक के अनुसार अंक ज्योतिष में नंबर होते हैं। मूलांक से हर दिन के बारे में भविष्यफल जाना जा सकता है। मूलांक व्यक्ति कि जन्म की तारीख का योग है अर्थात जिस तारीख को आपका जन्म हुआ होगा उस तारीख का योग ही आपका मूलांक कहलाता है।
