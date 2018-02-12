अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Astrology ›   Numerology ›   numerology predictions 13th february

अंकज्योतिष: जानिए 13 फरवरी का दिन आपके लिए कैसा रहेगा

ज्योतिष डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 04:36 PM IST
numerology predictions 13th february
1 of 10
जिस तरह से ज्योतिषशास्त्र में राशि का महत्व होता है उसी प्रकार अंकशास्त्र में अंकों का विशेष स्थान होता है। जैसे नाम के अनुसार राशि होती है वैसे ही हर अंक के अनुसार अंक ज्योतिष में नंबर होते हैं। मूलांक से हर दिन के बारे में भविष्यफल जाना जा सकता है। मूलांक व्यक्ति कि जन्म की तारीख का योग है अर्थात जिस तारीख को आपका जन्म हुआ होगा उस तारीख का योग ही आपका मूलांक कहलाता है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
birthday date birthday predictions rashifal

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Astrology News in Hindi related to daily horoscope, tarot readings, birth chart report in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Astro and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

numerology predictions 12th february
Numerology

अंकज्योतिष: जानिए 12 फरवरी का दिन आपके लिए कैसा रहेगा

12 फरवरी 2018

numerology predictions 9th february
Numerology

अंकज्योतिष: जानिए 9 फरवरी का दिन आपके लिए कैसा रहेगा

9 फरवरी 2018

numerology predictions 11th february
Numerology

अंकज्योतिष: जानिए 11 फरवरी का दिन आपके लिए कैसा रहेगा

11 फरवरी 2018

numerology predictions 10th february
Numerology

अंकज्योतिष: जानिए 10 फरवरी का दिन आपके लिए कैसा रहेगा

10 फरवरी 2018

numerology predictions 8th february
Numerology

अंकज्योतिष: जानिए 8 फरवरी का दिन आपके लिए कैसा रहेगा

8 फरवरी 2018

numerology predictions 7th february
Numerology

अंकज्योतिष: जानिए 7 फरवरी का दिन आपके लिए कैसा रहेगा

7 फरवरी 2018

More in Numerology

numerology predictions 6th february
Numerology

अंकज्योतिष: जानिए 6 फरवरी का दिन आपके लिए कैसा रहेगा

6 फरवरी 2018

numerology predictions 1st february
Numerology

अंकज्योतिष: चंद्रग्रहण के बाद फरवरी का पहला दिन आपके लिए कैसा रहेगा

1 फरवरी 2018

numerology predictions 31st january
Numerology

अंकज्योतिष: जानिए 31 जनवरी का दिन आपके लिए कैसा रहेगा

31 जनवरी 2018

numerology predictions 2nd february
Numerology

अंकज्योतिष: जानिए 2 फरवरी का दिन आपके लिए कैसा रहेगा

2 फरवरी 2018

numerology predictions 4th february
Numerology

अंकज्योतिष: जानिए 4 फरवरी का दिन आपके लिए कैसा रहेगा

4 फरवरी 2018

numerology predictions 3rd february
Numerology

अंकज्योतिष: जानिए 3 फरवरी का दिन आपके लिए कैसा रहेगा

3 फरवरी 2018

numerology predictions 30th january
Numerology

अंकज्योतिष: जानिए 30 जनवरी का दिन आपके लिए कैसा रहेगा

30 जनवरी 2018

lucky and unlucky date in month of february
Numerology

फरवरी माह में यह है शुभ-अशुभ तारीखें, बदलेंगी कई ग्रहों की चाल

3 फरवरी 2018

numerology predictions 18th january
Numerology

अंकज्योतिष: जानिए 18 जनवरी का दिन आपके लिए कैसा रहेगा

18 जनवरी 2018

numerology predictions 29th january
Numerology

अंकज्योतिष: जानिए 29 जनवरी का दिन आपके लिए कैसा रहेगा

29 जनवरी 2018

numerology predictions 27th january
Numerology

अंकज्योतिष: जानिए 27 जनवरी का दिन आपके लिए कैसा रहेगा

27 जनवरी 2018

numerology predictions 28th january
Numerology

अंकज्योतिष: जानिए 28 जनवरी का दिन आपके लिए कैसा रहेगा

28 जनवरी 2018

numerology predictions 9th january
Numerology

अंकज्योतिष: जानिए 9 जनवरी का दिन आपके लिए कैसा रहेगा

9 जनवरी 2018

numerology predictions 24th january
Numerology

अंकज्योतिष: जानिए 24 जनवरी का दिन आपके लिए कैसा रहेगा

24 जनवरी 2018

numerology predictions 25th january
Numerology

अंकज्योतिष: जानिए 25 जनवरी का दिन आपके लिए कैसा रहेगा

25 जनवरी 2018

numerology predictions 17th january
Numerology

अंकज्योतिष: जानिए 17 जनवरी का दिन आपके लिए कैसा रहेगा

17 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.