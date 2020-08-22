शहर चुनें
अपनी कुंडली में नौ ग्रहों की स्थिति को ठीक करने के लिए करें ये आसान उपाय

ज्योतिष डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 23 Aug 2020 11:28 AM IST
सौरमंडल के ग्रह
1 of 9
सौरमंडल के ग्रह - फोटो : Pixabay
ग्रहों का हमारे जीवन से बहुत गहरा संबंध होता है। ग्रहों की बदलती चाल कुंडली में ग्रहों की स्थिति आदि का हमारे जीवन पर बहुत प्रभाव पड़ता है, अगर आप अपने ग्रहों की स्थिति को ठीक करना चाहते हैं तो लाल किताब में बताए गए, ये आसान से उपाय कर सकते हैं। 
lal kitab ke achuk upay lal kitab ke totke lal kitab ke anusar ghar ke uapaya grahon ke achuk upay लाल किताब अचूक उपाय लाल किताब के अचूक टोटके ग्रहों के अचूक उपाय

जन्म कुंडली

सूर्य देव
सूर्य देव
चंद्र देव
चंद्र देव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंगल देव
मंगल देव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बुध देव
बुध देव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बृहस्पति देव
बृहस्पति देव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शुक्र देव
शुक्र देव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शनि देव
शनि देव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राहु और केतु
राहु और केतु
