NGT में चारधाम परियोजना पर सुनवाई आज

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 21 Mar 2018 07:30 AM IST
ngt
ngt - फोटो : ngt
उत्तराखंड के पर्यावरण संवेदी क्षेत्र में निर्माणाधीन चारधाम परियोजना के मामले पर बुधवार को एनजीटी में सुनवाई होगी। मंगलवार को उत्तराखंड व केंद्र की ओर से पेश वकीलों ने सुनवाई के लिए एक दिन की मोहलत मांगी थी, जिसे पीठ ने मान लिया। वहीं याची के वकील संजय पारिख को पेड़ों की कटाई और पर्यावरण संवेदी क्षेत्र में नुकसान के वीडियो व तस्वीरें साक्ष्य के तौर पर पेश करने की मंजूरी भी दी है।
जस्टिस जावद रहीम की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ इस मामले पर सुनवाई कर रही है। मंगलवार को सुनवाई शुरू होते ही सरकारी पक्ष के वकीलों ने पीठ से सुनवाई शुरू न करने की फरियाद की। वकीलों का कहना था कि इतनी बड़ी परियोजना के कई हिस्से हैं, लिहाजा उसके बारे में दलील पेश करने में कुछ तैयारियां शेष रह गई हैं। पीठ ने कहा कि उन्हें कोई परेशानी नहीं है और वे बुधवार को ही सुनवाई करेंगे।

