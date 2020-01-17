शहर चुनें

इंदौर में अवैध रूप से बनी चार मंजिला भवन को विस्फोट से ढहाया गया, देखें वीडियो

पीटीआई, इंदौर Updated Fri, 17 Jan 2020 02:55 PM IST
इंदौर में इमारत ढहाई गई
इंदौर में इमारत ढहाई गई - फोटो : ANI
अवैध रूप से बनाई गईं इमारतों को ध्वस्त करने की मुहिम के तहत इंदौर नगर निगम (आईएमसी) ने शुक्रवार को यहां चार मंजिल वाले भवन को विस्फोट से जमींदोज कर दिया।
आईएमसी के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि न्याय नगर एक्सटेंशन में बने भवन के मालिक को 15 जनवरी को नोटिस जारी कर दो दिन के भीतर इस अवैध निर्माण को हटाने को कहा गया था। लेकिन ऐसा न किए जाने पर इसे विस्फोटक लगाकर उड़ा दिया गया।

विस्फोटक इतने शक्तिशाली थे कि धमाके के एक मिनट से भी कम समय में यह चार मंजिला इमारत मलबे के ढेर में बदल गई। अधिकारी ने बताया कि ढहाया गया भवन सरकारी जमीन पर अवैध कब्जा कर बनाया गया था। इसका निर्माण नियम-कायदों के विपरीत किया गया था।
indore indore municipal corporation
