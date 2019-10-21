शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   City & states ›   haryana exit poll 2019 results live vidhan sabha chunav exit poll hindi news update

हरियाणा-महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव: कुछ ही देर में Exit poll नतीजे, किसका पलड़ा भारी?

अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 21 Oct 2019 06:37 PM IST
हरियाणा-महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव का एक्जिट पोल
हरियाणा-महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव का एक्जिट पोल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र में 288 विधानसभा सीटों और हरियाणा में 90 विधानसभा सीटों पर मतदान पूरा  हो चुका है। शाह छह बजे तक महाराष्ट्र में 55 फीसदी और हरियाणा में 62 फीसदी मतदा हुआ। चुनाव नतीजे 24 अक्तूबर को सामने आएंगे।
विज्ञापन
लेकिन नतीजे से पहले एग्जिट पोल नतीजों का दौर शुरू हो गया है। तमाम न्यूज चैनल और एजेंसियों एग्जिट पोल नतीजे बता रही हैं। किस एजेंसी के एग्जिट पोल में क्या अऩुमान जताया गया है हम आपको बता रहे हैं।

महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा दोनों राज्यों में भाजपा सत्ता में है। उसके सामने अपनी सत्ता को बचाने की चुनौती है। 
 
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल). Enroll करें दिवाली से पहले और पाएं 25% की छूट।
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

वोट डालने के बाद दिग्गज नेता
Chandigarh

विस चुनावः हरियाणा में मतदान संपन्न, छिटपुट घटनाओं के बीच शाम 6 बजे तक 65% वोटिंग

21 अक्टूबर 2019

haryana-maharashtra-assembly-elections
India News

महाराष्ट्र  और हरियाणा में मतदान खत्म, शाम 6 बजे तक कुल 56.43 फीसदी वोटिंग हुई 

21 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव: गौरी संग शाहरुख तो अभिषेक के साथ दिखीं ऐश्वर्या, वोट डालने उमड़ा बॉलीवुड

21 अक्टूबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव के लिए वोट डालने पहुंचे सेलेब्स
ravi kishan
Padmini Kolhapure
Shubha Khote
Bollywood

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव: गौरी संग शाहरुख तो अभिषेक के साथ दिखीं ऐश्वर्या, वोट डालने उमड़ा बॉलीवुड

21 अक्टूबर 2019

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
Oppo Reno2

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
वोट डालने के बाद दिग्गज नेता
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विस चुनावः सीएम साइकिल से, दुष्यंत ट्रैक्टर पर पहुंचे, दिग्गजों ने डाला वोट, देखिए तस्वीरें

21 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में बड़ा खुलासा, होटल में चाकू, बैग और खून से सने भगवा कपड़े मिले

20 अक्टूबर 2019

capricorn
Horoscope

मकर राशिः आज का राशिफल

21 अक्टूबर 2019

कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
haryana assembly election exit polls 2019 haryana haryana vidhan sabha chunav exit polls 2019 हरियाणा विधानसभा इलेक्शन एग्जिट पोल्स 2019 हरियाणा महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव 2019 एग्जिट पोल maharashtra assembly election exit polls 2019 maha
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

धनपाल नेगी
Almora

उत्तराखंड पंचायत चुनाव मतगणना: जिपं सदस्य पद पर बीजेपी विधायक चुफाल की बेटी भारी मतों से हारीं

21 अक्टूबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव के लिए वोट डालने पहुंचे सेलेब्स
Bollywood

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव: गौरी संग शाहरुख तो अभिषेक के साथ दिखीं ऐश्वर्या, वोट डालने उमड़ा बॉलीवुड

21 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

तीसरे दिन का खेल खत्म, दक्षिण अफ्रीका का क्लीन स्वीप करने से टीम इंडिया महज दो विकेट दूर

21 अक्टूबर 2019

वोट डालने के बाद दिग्गज नेता
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विस चुनावः सीएम साइकिल से, दुष्यंत ट्रैक्टर पर पहुंचे, दिग्गजों ने डाला वोट, देखिए तस्वीरें

21 अक्टूबर 2019

Jio GigaFiber plan
Tech Diary

Reliance Jio के यूजर्स को लगा झटका, बंद हुए ये दो सबसे सस्ते डाटा पैक

21 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
bofors
India News

पीओके में आतंकी ठिकानों पर सेना ने इस तोप से दागे गोले, जानिए खासियत

21 अक्टूबर 2019

सीसीटीवी फुटेज में दिख रहे हत्यारे
Bareilly

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: शाहजहांपुर में दिखे हत्यारे, सामने आया वीडियो

21 अक्टूबर 2019

pm modi
Bollywood

रामचरण की पत्नी के बाद अब इस एक्ट्रेस ने PM मोदी से जताई नाराजगी, कहा- 'बॉलीवुड ही क्यों?'

21 अक्टूबर 2019

तस्वीर में आरोपी पत्नी और प्रेमी बाएं से दाएं और इनसेट में मृतक पति
Delhi NCR

पत्नी ने प्रेमी के साथ मिलकर पति को दी ऐसी खौफनाक मौत, परिवार हुआ तबाह

21 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में नया मोड़, कातिलों ने Google ही नहीं Facebook को बनाया ऐसे हथियार?

21 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

हरियाणा-महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव का एक्जिट पोल
India News

Exit poll 2019: महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा में भाजपा को मिल रहा है प्रचंड बहुमत

महाराष्ट्र में 288 विधानसभा सीटों और हरियाणा में 90 विधानसभा सीटों पर मतदान पूरा  हो चुका है। शाह छह बजे तक महाराष्ट्र में 55 फीसदी और हरियाणा में 62 फीसदी मतदान हुआ।

21 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
आकाश मिसाइल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'आकाश' से होगी पाक-चीन सीमा की रखवाली, रक्षा मंत्रालय की आज बैठक

21 अक्टूबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पी चिदंबरम को जमानत मिलेगी या नहीं, सुप्रीम कोर्ट कल सुनाएगा फैसला

21 अक्टूबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र-हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव
India News

amarujala.com पर देखें महाराष्ट्र-हरियाणा के विधानसभा चुनाव का एग्जिट पोल

21 अक्टूबर 2019

Haryana Exit Polls
India News

Exit poll 2019: हरियाणा में भाजपा की जोरदार वापसी, कांग्रेस फिर पस्त

21 अक्टूबर 2019

14 case filed for inappropriate comments on Kamlesh Tiwari murder case.
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: सोशल मीडिया पर भड़काऊ टिप्पणी पर प्रदेश में 14 के खिलाफ केस

21 अक्टूबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर: 23 अक्तूबर को होंगे हस्ताक्षर, 20 डॉलर शुल्क पर अड़ा पाकिस्तान

21 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

गोवा के मंत्री का दावा, अब 'मांसाहारी' हो गए हैं आवारा पशु

21 अक्टूबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

दिल्ली: फिर से बनेगा संत रविदास मंदिर, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लगाई केंद्र के प्रस्ताव पर मुहर

21 अक्टूबर 2019

defence minister rajnath singh says siachen is now open for tourist and tourism
Jammu

लद्दाख में बोले रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, सियाचिन क्षेत्र अब पर्यटकों और पर्यटन के लिए खुला

21 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

इन शहरों में कार चलाना है मना

जहां एक तरफ प्रदूषण दुनिया को अपनी चपेट में ले रहा है वहीं हमारी ही दुनिया में कुछ शहर ऐसे हैं जो कार का इस्तेमाल ना करके इस पॉल्यूशन को मात देने की कोशिश भी कर रहे हैं।

21 अक्टूबर 2019

वीआईपी वोट 4:35

हरियाणा- महाराष्ट्र चुनाव 2019 : मनोहर लाल खट्टर, देवेन्द्र फडणवीस समेत कई दिग्गजों ने डाले वोट

21 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:17

क्या आप जानते हैं हर दवा का रंग क्यों होता है अलग

21 अक्टूबर 2019

दबंग 3 1:53

दबंग 3: रज्जो के पोस्टर में सोनाक्षी का स्वैग वाला अंदाज, सलमान ने कहा- स्वागत तो कीजिये इनका

21 अक्टूबर 2019

राम माधव 1:24

राम माधव बोले- 48 घंटे से कश्मीर में घुसपैठ कराने की कोशिश में है PAK

21 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

राजनाथ सिंह
Jammu

राजनाथ बोले- कश्मीर भारत का आंतरिक मामला, चीन से वैचारिक मतभेद के बावजूद संबंध सौहार्दपूर्ण

21 अक्टूबर 2019

JIO ALL IN ONE PLANS
Tech Diary

Jio का दिवाली धमाका, तीन All IN ONE प्लान हुए लॉन्च, रोज मिलेगा 2GB डाटा

21 अक्टूबर 2019

Smart Energy Meter
India News

5जी टेक्नोलॉजी से लैस डिवाइस बताएगी बिजली की खपत, धड़कनें नहीं बढ़ाएगा 'भागता' मीटर

21 अक्टूबर 2019

पाकिस्तान ने भारत से जाने वाले पत्रों की स्वीकृति पर रोक लगाई
India News

अब पाक से नहीं आएंगी चिट्ठियां, बौखलाए पड़ोसी ने भारत के लिए बंद कीं सभी डाक सेवाएं

21 अक्टूबर 2019

irctc to pay 1.62 lakh rupees as compensation to tejas express passengers for running late
Business Diary

तेजस एक्सप्रेस के देरी से चलने पर IRCTC देगी 1.62 लाख रुपये का मुआवजा

21 अक्टूबर 2019

The terrified PoK resident said it felt like they would destroy everything
India News

आसमान से बरस रहे थे शोले, पीओके निवासी ने कहा-ऐसा लगा जैसे वह सब कुछ तबाह कर देंगे

21 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited