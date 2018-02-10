अपना शहर चुनें

बुजुर्ग महिला की पिटाई का वीडियो हुआ वायरल, एक्शन में पुलिस

Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 01:24 PM IST
old women brutally thrashed at bareilly, video goes viral
सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई घटना - फोटो : ANI
उत्तर प्रदेश के बरेली में एक दिल दलहा देने वाली घटना का वीडियो सामने आया है। वीडियो में एक शख्स बुजुर्ग महिला को बुरी तरह से पीट रहा है। सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई इस घटना में दिखाई दे रहा है कि जब वह शख्स बुजुर्ग महिला पर लात और घूंसे चला रहा था तो आस-पास के लोग उसे अनदेखा करते हुए वहां से गुजर रहे थे। किसी ने बुजुर्ग महिला की सुध लेना जरूरी नहीं समझा। पीटने के बाद वह व्यक्ति बुजुर्ग महिला को हाथ पकड़कर खींचते हुए ले जा रहा है। 




यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रहा है। पुलिस ने भी वायरल वीडियो पर संज्ञान लिया है। पुलिस का कहना है कि वीडियो की जांच की जा रही है, जल्द ही आरोपी की पहचान की जाएगी। पुलिस का दावा है कि आरोपी की पहचान के बाद उसकी गिरफ्तारी भी होगी। 
