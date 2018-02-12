अपना शहर चुनें

मध्यप्रदेश में छेड़छाड़ का विरोध करने पर दलित छात्रा को जिंदा जलाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 11:04 AM IST
minor dalit girl set ablaze in madhya pradesh after she resist over rape
मध्यप्रदेश के राजगढ़ में एक 12 साल की दलित छात्रा को जिंदा जला कर जान से मारने की कोशिश की गई है। पीड़िता का आरोप है कि रेप का विरोध करने के चलते उसके साथ इस खौफनाक वारदात को अंजाम दिया गया है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक गांव के युवक ने नाबालिग छात्रा पर हमला किया है।

पुलिस ने बताया कि घटना रविवार की है, जब छात्रा अकेली थी और मौके का फायदा उठा कर सिरफिरे ने छात्रा से रेप करने की कोशिश की। छात्रा ने इसका विरोध किया तो आरोपी ने उस पर केरोसिन छिड़क कर आग लगा दी। छात्रा की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है, हालांकि आरोपी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है।

मध्यप्रदेश में महिलाओं के खिलाफ होने वाले अपराधों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है और इस वारदात ने एक बार फिर इस काले सच को बेनकाब कर दिया है। 
 

