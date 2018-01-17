Download App
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Vyapam Case: Besides former Education Minister CBI filed a chargesheet against 93 people

व्यापम घोटाला : पूर्व शिक्षा मंत्री के अलावा 93 के खिलाफ CBI ने दाखिल की चार्जशीट

एजेंसी Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 11:34 AM IST
Vyapam Case: Besides former Education Minister CBI filed a chargesheet against 93 people
मध्य प्रदेश के व्यापम घोटाले में सीबीआई ने प्रदेश के पूर्व शिक्षा मंत्री लक्ष्मीकांत शर्मा और उनके ओएसडी (ऑफिसर ऑन स्पेशल ड्यूटी) ओपी शुक्ला के अलावा 93 लोगों के खिलाफ चार्जशीट दाखिल की है। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि 93 लोगों में 83 उम्मीदवार, दो अधिकारी और छह बिचौलिये भी शामिल हैं। 

चार्जशीट भोपाल की स्पेशल कोर्ट में दाखिल की गई। इसमें मध्य प्रदेश व्यावसायिक परीक्षा बोर्ड में परीक्षाओं के तत्कालीन नियंत्रक पंकज त्रिवेदी का नाम भी शामिल है।

सीबीआई के प्रवक्ता अभिषेक दयाल ने कहा कि व्यापम के उस समय के प्रिंसिपल सिस्टम ऐनलिस्ट की कंप्यूटर हार्ड डिस्क में मौजूद फाइलों से पता चला है कि कुछ उम्मीदवारों के अंक कथित रूप से बढ़ा दिए गए थे, ताकि उन्हें परीक्षा में योग्यता प्राप्त हो सके। 

उन्होंने कहा कि फाइलों को उम्मीदवारों की ओएमआर आंसर शीट के साथ सत्यापित किया गया है और यह पता चला है कि 84 उम्मीदवारों के अंक अंतिम परिणाम में बढ़ा दिए गए, ताकि वे परीक्षा में पास हो सकें। उन्होंने बताया कि इस मामले में एक उम्मीदवार फरार है और उसके मामले में पहले से जांच जारी है।
