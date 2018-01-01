बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
केंद्रीय मंत्री तोमर बोले- पीएम मोदी और कांग्रेस का अंतर मूंछ और पूंछ के बाल की तरह
Updated Mon, 01 Jan 2018 10:24 AM IST
Narendra Singh Tomar
केंद्रीय मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर ने विवादित बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि
पीएम मोदी
और कांग्रेस नेता में वही अंतर है जोकि मूंछ के बाल और पूंछ के बाल में होता है। उनके इस बयान की विरोधी दल आलोचना कर रहे हैं। केंद्रीय पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर ने यह बयान मध्यप्रदेश के शिवपुरी जिले के कोलारस में दिया।
