अमेरिका को तानाशाह किम जोंग की धमकी- मेरे हाथ में हमेशा रहता है परमाणु बम का बटन
Updated Mon, 01 Jan 2018 09:58 AM IST
kim jong
नए साल के मौके पर उत्तर कोरिया का तानाशाह
किम जोंग
भड़क गया है। उसने
अमेरिका
को धमकी देते हुए कहा कि उत्तर कोरिया की परमाणु शक्ति हकीकत है और उसके हाथों में परमाणु बम का बटन है।
पढ़ें:
दक्षिण कोरिया ने जब्त किया हांगकांग का जहाज, पहुंचा रहा था उत्तर कोरिया को तेल
किम ने कहा कि यूएस का पूरा हिस्सा उसके निशाने पर है और परमाणु बम का बटन उसके हाथ में है। उन्होंने कहा कि अमेरिका को चौकन्ना रहना चाहिए क्योंकि यह कोई सपना नहीं बल्कि हकीकत है। उन्होंने यह बातें सोमवार को उत्तर कोरिया को संबोधित करते हुए कहीं।
किम ने कहा कि उनका देश एक जिम्मेदार परमाणु संपन्न देश है जोकि शांति के साथ रहना चाहता है। उन्होंने कहा कि हमने काफी समय से कोई आक्रामक रवैया नहीं अपनाया है। हमारा परमाणु हथियारों के प्रयोग करने का कोई इरादा नहीं है।
किम ने अपने परमाणु हथियारों को विकसित करने के काम में तेजी लाने की बात भी कही। उन्होंने कहा कि परमाणु संपन्न बनने की दिशा के काम में हमें तेजी लाने की जरुरत है। किम ने यह भी कहा कि हमें दुश्मन देशों से हमेशा सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है।
पढ़ें:
उत्तर कोरिया ने फिर दी अमेरिका को धमकी, कहा- 2018 में भी जारी रखेंगे मिसाइल टेस्ट
आपको बता दें कि पिछले कुछ महीनों से अमेरिका और उत्तर कोरिया के बीच गतिरोध जारी है। दोनों ही देशों के प्रतिनिधियों के बीच बयानबाजी लगातार चल रही है। हालात यह हैं कि पूर्व ज्वाइंट चीफ माइक मुलेन ने कहा था कि अमेरिका और उत्तर कोरिया में परमाणु युद्ध हो सकता है।
Your Story has been saved!