Madhya Pradesh

गुना में अवैध रूप से पटाखा बनाने के दौरान धमाका, हादसे में दो की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुना Updated Fri, 18 Oct 2019 06:26 PM IST
पटाखे धमाके में दो की मौत
पटाखे धमाके में दो की मौत - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
मध्य प्रदेश के गुना में एक घर में अवैध रूप से पटाखा बनाने के दौरान धमाका हो गया जिससे दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने बताया कि इस हादसे में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई और तीन लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। 
