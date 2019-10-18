गुना में अवैध रूप से पटाखा बनाने के दौरान धमाका, हादसे में दो की मौत

Guna: 2 people dead, 3 seriously injured in explosion during making of crackers at a house in Cantt. police station limits, today. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/TnLGhDbo6n— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019
लोधी की पत्नी रामश्री बाई ने रोते हुए बताया कि मेरे बच्चे छोटे हैं इसी वजह से मैं सोमवार शाम सात बजे घर चली गई थी।
16 अक्टूबर 2019