Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Stampede at vaccination center in Dhar district Madhya Pradesh, video viral on social media

मध्यप्रदेश: धार जिले में टीकाकरण केंद्र पर मची भगदड़, वीडियो में देखें मंजर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Published by: Kuldeep Singh Updated Tue, 20 Jul 2021 01:07 AM IST
टीकाकरण सेंटर पर भागते हुए लोग
टीकाकरण सेंटर पर भागते हुए लोग - फोटो : [email protected]

ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के धार जिले में एक टीकाकरण केंद्र पर अचानक लोगों में भगदड़ जैसी स्थिति देखने को मिली। विभिन्न आयु वर्ग के सैकड़ों लोगों को टीकाकरण केंद्र की ओर से भागते देखा गया। इनमें से कई लोग फिसले और एक-दूसरे के ऊपर भी गिरते देखे गए।
राहत की बात ये रही कि यहां कोई बड़ा हादसा नहीं हुआ। जिस तरह से लोग भागते दिखे, उससे साफ पता चलता है कि यहां किस कदर अव्यवस्था फैली हुई थी। 

 

dhar district viral video social media vaccination center
