मध्यप्रदेश: अपनी ही सरकार के विरोध में उतरे सिंधिया, कहा- कर्जमाफी पर पूरा नहीं हुआ वादा

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress, in Bhind, MP: The farm loan waiver of farmers has not been done in totality. Loan of only Rs 50,000 has been waived off even when we had said that loan upto Rs 2 Lakh will be waived off. Farm loan upto Rs 2 Lakh should be waived off. (10.10.2019) pic.twitter.com/6zMW5AyDBu