भाजपा नेताओं के निधन पर साध्वी प्रज्ञा का बेतुका बयान, कहा- विपक्ष कर रहा है मारक शक्ति का प्रयोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Mon, 26 Aug 2019 02:01 PM IST
साध्वी प्रज्ञा ठाकुर (फाइल फोटो)
साध्वी प्रज्ञा ठाकुर (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Social media
ख़बर सुनें
अपने विवादित बयानों को लेकर हमेशा सुर्खियों में छाई रहने वाली भोपाल से भाजपा सांसद साध्वी प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर ने एक और बेतुका बयान देकर विवाद खड़ा कर दिया है। साध्वी प्रज्ञा ने मध्य प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री बाबूलाल गौर के लिए भोपाल में आयोजित की गई श्रद्धांजलि सभा में कांग्रेस पर गंभीर आरोप लगाया है। भाजपा नेताओं के निधन को लेकर उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस भाजपा नेताओं के खिलाफ मारक शक्ति का प्रयोग कर रहा है।
sadhvi pragya thakur bjp leaders bjp leader death congress black magic साध्वी प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर भाजपा नेता
