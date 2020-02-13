शहर चुनें

मध्यप्रदेश: भोपाल रेलवे स्टेशन पर ढहा फुटओवर ब्रिज का एक हिस्सा, 6 लोग घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Thu, 13 Feb 2020 10:21 AM IST
भोपाल रेलवे स्टेशन पर फुटओवर ब्रिज गिर गया है
भोपाल रेलवे स्टेशन पर फुटओवर ब्रिज गिर गया है - फोटो : ANI
मध्यप्रदेश की राजधानी भोपाल में पुराने रेलवे स्टेशन पर गुरुवार सुबह फुटओवर ब्रिज का एक हिस्सा ढह गया। जिसके कारण लगभग छह लोग घायल हुए हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि घटना के समय स्टेशन पर काफी लोगों की भीड़ थी। घायलों को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
पुलिस और दमकल विभाग के कर्मचारी राहत-बचाव कार्य में जुट गए हैं। सूत्रों के अनुसार यह हादसा प्लेटफॉर्म नंबर 2-3 पर हुआ। घटना के समय तिरुपति निजामुद्दीन एक्सप्रेस स्टेशन पर खड़ी थी। फुटओवर ब्रिज के नीचे कुछ स्टॉल भी लगे हुए थे। हादसे के बाद रेल प्रशासन ने फुटओवर ब्रिज को आम यात्रियों के लिए बंद कर दिया है।
bhopal railway station foot over bridge injured treatment
