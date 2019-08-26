शहर चुनें

इंदौर में कैब कंपनी के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहे ड्राइवरों पर पुलिस ने की लाठीचार्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इंदौर Updated Mon, 26 Aug 2019 09:38 PM IST
कैब ड्राइवरों का प्रदर्शन
कैब ड्राइवरों का प्रदर्शन - फोटो : ANI
मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर में ऐप-आधारित कैब कंपनी द्वारा भारी कमीशन वसूलने के आरोप में कैब चालकों ने कंपनी के खिलाफ जिला कलेक्ट्रेट के बाहर प्रदर्शन किया। प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों को काबू में लाने के लिए पुलिस ने लाठीचार्ज किया। 
cab drivers cab company protest indore कैब कंपनी
