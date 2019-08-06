शहर चुनें

Madhya Pradesh ›   Panchayat ordered to farmer to take dip in Ganga for hit Cow in Madhya Pradesh

गाय को खेत से भगाने पर पंचायत ने दिया गंगा में डुबकी लगाने और विशेष प्रार्थना करने का आदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Tue, 06 Aug 2019 02:41 PM IST
पीड़ित भरत लाल
पीड़ित भरत लाल - फोटो : ANI
मध्यप्रदेश में पंचायत ने गाय को खेत से भगाने को लेकर एक किसान को गंगा में डुबकी लगाने और विशेष प्रार्थना करने का आदेश दिया है। शिवपुरी के मामोनी कलां गांव के के रहने वाले भरत लाल कहते हैं कि एक गाय मेरे खेत में घुस आई थी तो उसे खेत से भगाने के लिए मैंने उसको पत्थर मार दिया। 
भरत लाल ने आगे कहा कि खेत से भगाने के बाद वो गाय नदी में गिर गई और उसकी मौत हो गई। इसपर पंचायत ने उसे गंगा में डुबकी लगाने और विशेष प्रार्थना करने का आदेश दिया। जब मैंने आदेश का पालन नहीं किया तो ग्रामीणों ने हमारा बहिष्कार कर दिया। 

इस घटना पर शिवपुरी जिला पंचायत के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी (सीईओ) ने कहा कि मुझे घटना की कोई जानकारी नहीं है। हम जानकारी इकट्ठा करेंगे और सभी तथ्यों का पता लगाएंगे।
 



 
